SIOUX CITY -- The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has scheduled a heat advisory for the Sioux City area on Monday.
The advisory goes into effect at 1 p.m. Monday and will last until 9 p.m.
Afternoon high temperatures Monday are forecast at around 94 degrees, with a heat index around 103 degrees.
Sioux City's average high temperature for July 15 is 86 degrees. The record high, set in 1936, is 106 degrees.
Warm weather will continue around the area over the next several days. Tuesday's high temperature is pegged at 91 degrees, with heat index values hovering around 99 degrees for several hours in the afternoon.
Wednesday's high temperature is forecast at 95 degrees, with heat index values as high as 105 degrees. Thursday, temperatures could reach 96 degrees, with a heat index of around 105.