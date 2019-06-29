SIOUX CITY -- The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls issued an excessive heat warning for Saturday to last through 9 p.m.
Afternoon temperatures Saturday will linger in the 90s before peaking at 96 degrees from 4 to 6 p.m. Heat index values are expected to reach 110.
In such heat, the NWS advises people to reschedule any strenuous activities to a cooler time of day, like the early morning or later in the evening. When possible, loose-fitting and light clothes should be worn.
Low temperatures Saturday night are forecast in the upper 70s, with relative humidity in the upper 80s.
Sunday's high temperature is also pegged at 96 degrees, with heat index values around 104 degrees. Low temperatures Sunday night are expected to hover around 70, with humidity levels over 90 percent.