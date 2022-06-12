Heat index expected to hit 104 degrees Monday in Sioux City

By around 2 p.m. Monday, heat index values are expected to hit 103 degrees, then will sit at around 104 degrees for about three hours beginning around 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. The heat index isn't expected to go below 100 until around 8 p.m.

The Sioux City area will be in a heat advisory from 1 to 9 p.m. Monday. During a heat advisory, residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in the air conditioning and check in on relatives and neighbors, according to the National Weather Service. Strenuous activities, if possible, should be conducted during the early morning or in the evening, and loose, lightweight clothing should be worn. Children and pets shouldn't be left unattended in a car for any period of time during a heat advisory.