Heat index hit 110 in Sioux City Saturday

SIOUX CITY -- Heat index values in the Sioux City area hit 110 degrees Saturday, with a recorded afternoon high temperature of 94 degrees.

Saturday's high temperature didn't set any records -- the highest high temperature recorded in Sioux City on July 18 was 105 degrees, set back in 1940. The average high temperature for this time of year would be closer to 86 degrees.

A high heat index, as seen on Saturday, is a factor of the dew point and the air temperature. The dew point, according to the National Weather Service, is "the temperature the air needs to be cooled to (at constant pressure) in order to achieve a relative humidity (RH) of 100%. At this point the air cannot hold more water in the gas form."

When the dew point goes above 65 degrees, according to the NWS, the air is holding large amounts of water, contributing to a feeling of sticky, oppressive heat and humidity. Saturday's dew point topped out at 79 degrees in the afternoon hours.

"Dew points are much warmer than normal, I would say," said Matthew Dux, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. "Just an excessive amount of moisture and humidity in the air near the ground. When you get that higher levels of humidity and temperatures climbing up into the 90s, that'll push the heat index, or the temperature, what the air feels like, a little bit warmer."

