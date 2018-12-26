SIOUX CITY -- An inch or two of snow falling on a late December day? Not enough to cause most winter-hardened Siouxlanders to bat an eye.
But an inch or two of rain?
It's an odd forecast and one that could lead to slippery travel once temperatures begin to fall Thursday afternoon and evening.
Heavy rain is expected throughout the day Thursday in the Sioux City area, and temperatures above freezing could lead to rain totals much more common two days after the Fourth of July rather than two days after Christmas. Temperatures will begin to dip below freezing around 5 p.m., and that rain will begin to change over to ice and snow.
"The evening commute could be a little dicey in the Sioux City area," said Samantha Garrett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
The expectation of seeing rain changing over to ice and snow will have road crews keeping a close eye on thermometers and street conditions throughout the day.
"It can be stressful," said Ed Pickens, Sioux City street superintendent. "We just need everything we can control ready to go."
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sioux City had received .05 of an inch of rain and a trace of snow. Portions of the city saw some ice Wednesday morning, and city crews were able to respond quickly. Pickens said they'll be ready to swing into action Thursday once the temperatures begin to drop.
Sheltered areas along some Woodbury County roads saw some icing during the day, but crews were able to tackle the problem, said Mark Nahra, Woodbury County Engineer.
"Anytime we're dealing with ice, that's the most difficult part of our operation," Nahra said. "I would always rather move snow than ice."
Garrett said light snow will fall overnight Thursday and the chance of light snow will persist through Friday. Sioux City is expected to see less than an inch of snow from a storm that's expected to dump much higher amounts across north central Nebraska, south central and east central South Dakota and western Minnesota.
Yankton, South Dakota, could see 4-6 inches of snow in the storm, while a band stretching from Rock and Holt counties in Nebraska through Mitchell, South Dakota, could see up to 12 inches.
Rain is expected to the east and south of Sioux City for the duration of the storm system, Garrett said.
With ground throughout Siouxland frozen and up to 2 inches of rain possible in some areas, runoff could lead to flooding in area rivers and creeks. The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a Flood Watch through Thursday night for Woodbury, Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola, Plymouth and Sioux counties in Iowa, Dakota and Dixon counties in Nebraska and Union County in South Dakota.
Portions of the Little Sioux, Floyd, Rock and Big Sioux rivers and smaller rivers and creeks could rise above flood stage by Thursday afternoon, the weather service said.