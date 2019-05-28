OMAHA -- Water releases from Gavins Point Dam will be increased Tuesday and Wednesday because of heavy rainfall over a large portion of the Missouri River basin above Sioux City.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said releases will be raised by 5,000 cubic feet per second to 65,000 cfs on Tuesday and to 70,000 cfs on Wednesday. Rainfall in Nebraska, South Dakota and central North Dakota for the past seven days has been 200 percent to 600 percent of normal, leading to higher inflows to South Dakota reservoirs.
Increasing Gavins Point releases will allow more water to pass through the system and slow the rise at reservoirs upriver from Gavins Point, near Yankton, South Dakota.
"We will continue to monitor conditions along the length of the Missouri River and make adjustments as necessary," John Remus, chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said in a news release.
Releases will remain higher than average into the fall because of the high volumes of runoff this spring must be evacuated in advance of the 2020 runoff season, the corps said.