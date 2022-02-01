Heelan celebrates Catholic Schools Week with all-school Mass

SIOUX CITY -- Nearly 1,700 students, teachers and guests attended an all-school Mass Tuesday morning as Heelan Catholic Schools celebrated National Catholic Schools Week.

Students were bused to the Mass at Heelan's O'Gorman Fieldhouse from Holy Cross, Mater Dei and Sacred Heart schools and the Dual Language Academy. Also attending were students from St. Michael’s school in South Sioux City and St. Augustine’s in Winnebago, Neb.

The annual Mass was not held during last year's celebration due to the pandemic.

The unifying event was the highlight of a week full of activities, which also includes be food drives, pancakes and appreciation efforts for teachers, parents, clergy, first responders and community leaders.

The celebration runs through Friday. On Thursday, students will collect donations for the Warming Shelter and Gospel Mission.

