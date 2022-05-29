 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heelan freshman dies in ATV crash

Caitlin Yamada

SIOUX CITY -- An incoming freshman at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School died Friday in an ATV crash. 

The student, Austin Blakey, an eighth grader at Holy Cross Blessed Sacrament School who was going to be a freshman in the fall, died Friday morning, Bishop Heelan President John Flanery said in an email. 

An event for students, faculty and friends was held Friday evening at St. Michael's Church. A GoFundMe page to help the family defray funeral costs had raised more than $21,000 at the time of this writing. 

