Heelan graduates remember Keaton Chicoine: 'You couldn't help but laugh at what he said'

SIOUX CITY -- Graduating seniors of Bishop Heelan High School on Saturday remembered their fallen classmate, Keaton F. Chicoine, as someone who was fun, funny and also musical.
Chicoine, 19, died Thursday in Florida after being struck by a pickup on the Howard Frankland Bridge between Tampa and St. Petersburg. A car he was riding in had apparently broken down and he and the driver were examining the vehicle when the truck drifted onto the shoulder.
He was to have graduated Saturday, along with his 133 Bishop Heelan classmates, in a ceremony at Memorial Field. His diploma was posthumously given to his family.
Ann Noutepe, 18, remembered Chicoine as the "Heelan rapper," who played his music at dances sometimes.
"That's my favorite memory of him," she said.
Emily Daffer, 17, had a home room with Chicoine.
"He was next to my locker neighbor, and so he kind of took up all the space. But he was always the life of the party, and he was so so fun in homeroom. We played cards together, and he was just such a good time," Daffer said.
Drew Topf, 18, remembered Chicoine as "the funniest guy in the room."
"You couldn't help but laugh at what he said, even if it was pretty inappropriate," Topf said.
The Rev. Shane Deman mentioned Chicoine in his opening prayer. "Our prayers and sympathies are with his family members and his friends," Deman said.
In her address, Heelan valedictorian Foster Johnson remembered Chicoine as "funny, relaxed and easy to talk to," while salutatorian Elizabeth Meyer described him as "a friend who was loved by all."
Saturday's ceremony was delayed considerably by the coronavirus pandemic; it was the first time Heelan had held its commencement exercises outdoors since 1969. Hundreds of family members were in attendance.
Like other schools, Heelan's decision to hold the ceremony outside was preceded by many weeks of uncertainty -- there was no guarantee an in-person commencement would take place at all.
The seniors' last two months of classroom time were abruptly terminated this spring, and significant events and rites of passage were called off because of the virus. Many didn't see much of their friends much during that time.
"We've stayed home through a lot of milestones," Johnson said in her address.
"The worst part was being apart during all of it," said Sarah Beumler, 18.
Nice though it was to have an in-person recognition of their achievements, the students by and large seemed to agree that the weather was warmer than ideal. The temperature was nearing 90 in the late afternoon, and cooling breezes were few and far between.
"I think it would've been better if it was less hot, but other than that it was good" Noutepe said.
Despite having their senior year disrupted by the virus, the Heelan class of 2020 was relatively accomplished -- 93 percent of them plan to attend post-secondary school (73 percent plan to go to a four-year college) and 22 percent of them scored higher than a 30 on their ACT exams.
"The class of 2020 is, in my (opinion), one of the best classes that has come through Heelan in the last few years," said Thomas McGowan, 19.
