Heelan senior selected as Sioux City Rotary Student of the Year

SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan High School senior Bereket Ware has been named the Rotary Club of Sioux City Student of the Year.

Ware was honored during the Rotary Club's weekly meeting Monday at the Sioux City Convention Center.

Ware, the son of Barassa Ararisso and Mekoya Ayele of Sioux City, is Heelan student body president, a member of National Honor Society, Spanish Club president, and has been on the Gold Honor Roll for six semesters.

He has been active in Environmental Club and Miracle Makers Club and has volunteered as an academic peer tutor.

During the school year, the Rotary Club of Sioux City honors a student each month. All of the Students of the Month returned to the club's meeting on May 10 for a final presentation. Club members then voted to select the Student of the Year.

Monthly winners included:

September -- Emma Walz (North)

October -- Reid Jansen (West)

November -- Ryan Crawford (East)

December -- Avery Nelson (Heelan)

January - Reed Adajar (North)

February -- Colin Houts (West)