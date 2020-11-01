Heelan student support counselor helps teens grapple with life problems

SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan Catholic High School students know that Allie Mousel's door is always open to them.

Is Mousel a teacher or a faculty member? Not exactly.

Since the start of the school year, she's been Heelan's student support counselor.

"A teenager's emotional health is just as important as his physical health," Mousel explained.

That's especially true as kids grapple with uncertainties related to COVID-19.

"Last spring, when schools closed due to coronavirus concerns, students felt trapped because they lost structure to their days as well camaraderie of their friends," Mousel said. "This year started with many students feeling like they could no longer communicate with one another after so much time apart."

Since then, things have evened out with kids getting back into a routine. Still, the teenage years will always be emotional, with or without a pandemic.

"It doesn't matter the kids are worried about an exam or sad over a break-up," Mousel said. "They know they can talk to me."

With a behavioral health background, she said the position of school support counselor is a relatively recent concept.

