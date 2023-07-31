The Denison Volunteer Firefighter Association said in a social media post that Denison firefighters responded to a call for mutual aid from the Deloit Volunteer Fire Department at 8:32 a.m.

According to the association, many agencies responded to help locate the crash site. The Jaws of Life were used to safely and quickly extricate the pilot, who was then flown to an Omaha hospital. The pilot’s identity has not been released. The pilot’s condition is also unknown at this time.