SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City reminds residents and commercial landscapers to direct leaf debris away from streets, driveways and sidewalks this autumn.
Leaf debris may be composted or disposed of in the following ways:
Disposal in Garbage Container
Yard waste and small branches may be placed in your regular garbage container. Small branches placed in your garbage container must be no larger than 2 inches in diameter and no longer than 4 feet in length. If placing yard waste in your regular garbage container, make sure to place it loosely in the container to prevent it from being packed down, which may cause leaves and/or grass clippings to become stuck in the container.
Yard Waste Bags
Excess leaf debris or grass clippings may be placed in a paper yard waste bag and placed next to your garbage container for pickup on your regularly scheduled collection day. Yard waste bags must have a solid waste sticker attached. Stickers are $1 and can be purchased at City Hall, Walmart, Hy-Vee, and Fareway.
Disposal at the Citizen Convenience Center
Excess yard waste and larger branches (greater than 2 inches in diameter and 4 feet in length) may be taken to the Citizen's Convenience Center (CCC), 5800 28th St. Grass clippings and leaf waste disposal is free for residents; branches may be disposed of at the CCC for a fee. Commercial landscapers will pay a fee for all yard waste disposal including grass clippings, leaf debris and branches.