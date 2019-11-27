Here's when major retailers in Siouxland will open on Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday

Younkers shuttered its Sioux City store in 2018 after its parent company filed for bankruptcy. Sears, another original anchor of the mall, closed in March as the troubled national retailer downsized its outlets. And, Shopko, the largest anchor at Marketplace Shopping Centre, went out of business in June. All three department stores had been major Black Friday players for decades.

The time-honored tradition of kicking off the holiday shopping season in the wee morning hours of the Friday after Thanksgiving has taken a back seat in recent years to Turkey Day itself. Black Friday essentially morphed into what many now dub as Grey Thursday.

This year, Thanksgiving falls on the fourth Thursday of November. It happens to be Nov. 28, the latest possible day for the holiday. That means there are just three full weeks of shopping before Christmas Eve, one fewer than in other years.