OMAHA -- Runoff into the Missouri River reservoir system continues at an above-average pace, and releases from the river's reservoirs will remain above average through the fall in order to evacuate the extra water, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday.
Releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, will remain near 58,000 cubic feet per second through the fall, but could be reduced if needed to lessen the potential for downstream flooding caused by heavy rainfalls south of Sioux City, John Remus, chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said in a news release.
Gavins Point releases in August averaged 57,300 cfs.
The 2018 runoff forecast in the river basin above Sioux City is 39.8 million acre feet, 157 percent of average. August runoff was 1.8 MAF, 138 percent of normal.
Reservoir system storage as of Sept. 1 was 64.7 MAF, occupying 8.6 MAF of the 16.3 MAF flood control zone. Storage peaked at 68.4 MAF on July 8 and will continue to decline in September, Remus said.