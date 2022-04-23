High winds fuel grass fire, wreak havoc on utility lines in Siouxland

On Saturday, a familiar refrain could be heard for anyone in Siouxland listening to an emergency scanner: "We've got a call about a wire down."

At least six calls about utility lines being down came in to Woodbury County officials on Saturday, five in Sioux City and one near 2345 Moville Blacktop in Hornick which led to a grassfire that needed multiple departments to respond including those from Lawton, Moville, Salix and Sloan. As of 3 p.m. on Saturday, the fire still hadn't been fully contained.

Not long after the call came in for the Moville Blacktop blaze, separate calls appeared for fires near Humboldt Avenue and Grundy Avenue.

Within Sioux City, one call about wires being down was for the Tobacco Hut on Morningside Avenue while another was in a residential area near Marshall Avenue. The other three calls were located on Leech Avenue, Division Street and West 21st Street.

Through 3 p.m., MidAmerican Energy Company's "Outage Watch" page reported that nearly 800 customers in the Sioux City area were affected by power issues.

Leading into Saturday, the forecast for Sioux City called for temperatures reaching 77 degrees and winds, from the South, hitting speeds of at least 30 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls, S.D. had a high wind warning in effect until 7 p.m. and a red flag warning up to 8 p.m. Per the National Weather Service: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions, strong winds mixed with low relative humidity and warm temperatures, are occurring or will soon.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

