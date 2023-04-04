SIOUX CITY -- The Highway 75 water main replacement project from Leech Avenue to Cunningham Drive is slated to begin on or about April 17.

According to a statement from the City of Sioux City Engineering Division, water main will be constructed on the west side of South Lewis Boulevard between Leech Avenue and Cunningham Drive. New fire hydrants and water services will also be installed as part of the project.

The project will be completed in two stages. Construction is anticipated to be finished sometime this summer.

The first stage will install the new water main, water services, and fire hydrants utilizing lane closures on South Lewis Boulevard. The second stage of the project will close the northeast corner of South Lewis Boulevard and Leech Avenue to abandon the existing water main.

The project was awarded to Bainbridge Construction last April in the amount of $674,115. The project is funded using local funds.