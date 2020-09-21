Hill family Habitat house definitely will be a home

SIOUX CITY -- The Saturday dedication of her new home, as the latest project of Siouxland Habitat for Humanity, was a pleasing event for Kita Hill, but she was already thinking ahead to Friday, when she moves in, plus the months beyond.
"Can't wait. It is empty now, but Friday it will be a home," Hill said. "I love the deck. It is big. I can see myself in a swing, swinging, with coffee or hot cocoa."
More than 20 people turned up at the ceremony in the 1800 block of Harkin Place on the west side, including friend and Seaboard Triumph plant coworker Eren Ramirez of Sioux City. Ramirez had read Hill's application essay to be considered for a Habitat home.
"She came from a really hard spot," Ramirez said. "Trying to get by, to pay her bills. She persisted, she found a way ... I believe you get what you give. She gives a lot."
Habitat homes are generally modest -- small compared to the norm of new homes and often without finished basements, as is the case for Hill's unit. She's thinking of making it into a family room at some point.
Habitat families don't get the homes for free, but they are built at a much lower cost than other houses since much of the labor is donated. In order to get the home, families must put in several hundred hours of "sweat equity," which is viewed as a down payment. Hill noted she didn't work on her own home, but did paint and perform other duties for Habitat homes being built elsewhere.
The Siouxland Habitat is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, a Christian housing ministry.
"Home dedications are not only a milestone for the soon-to-be homeowner, known as partner families, but a celebration of all the volunteers and donors who help make the dream of safe, affordable home ownership a reality," Siouxland Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Anne Holmes said.
Back in the 2000s, the city's Riverside area was the spot where a lot of Habitat homes went up. Hill's is the third in the Harkin Place cul de sac.
"It seems like a nice neighborhood," Hill said, with a positive impression recently from seeing young children out playing, who could be playmates for the two children in her family, son Darius Rasmussen, 11, and nephew Daylen Kemp, 10.
"We're gonna have great memories ... The whole house, it is so beautiful," Kemp said.
The home is roughly 1,400 square feet, with three bedrooms, a sizable bathroom, a kitchen and an expansive living room. Showing a bedroom, while going barefoot, Hill said, "This carpet feels so good, smells so good."
This will be the first time in her life that Hill, 26, who has lived in Sioux City for 12 years after leaving Des Moines, won't be living in a rental.
"I thought it was impossible. I never thought I could afford a house that would be brand new," she said.
Hill said she doesn't like to be the center of attention, but took the dedication in stride, in part, because so much warmth came her way.
One woman, leaving the event after a half hour, approached Hill, locked eyes, and said, "You have a wonderful house."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.