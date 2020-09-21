Hill family Habitat house definitely will be a home

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Saturday dedication of her new home, as the latest project of Siouxland Habitat for Humanity, was a pleasing event for Kita Hill, but she was already thinking ahead to Friday, when she moves in, plus the months beyond.

"Can't wait. It is empty now, but Friday it will be a home," Hill said. "I love the deck. It is big. I can see myself in a swing, swinging, with coffee or hot cocoa."

More than 20 people turned up at the ceremony in the 1800 block of Harkin Place on the west side, including friend and Seaboard Triumph plant coworker Eren Ramirez of Sioux City. Ramirez had read Hill's application essay to be considered for a Habitat home.

"She came from a really hard spot," Ramirez said. "Trying to get by, to pay her bills. She persisted, she found a way ... I believe you get what you give. She gives a lot."

Habitat homes are generally modest -- small compared to the norm of new homes and often without finished basements, as is the case for Hill's unit. She's thinking of making it into a family room at some point.