HINTON, Iowa — The driver of a stolen vehicle that crashed into four other vehicles in Hinton Saturday afternoon was pronounced dead at the hospital after the collisions.

At around 1:36 p.m. Saturday, Plymouth County 9-1-1 dispatchers received multiple calls of a collision that had occurred at the intersection of Highway 75 and County Road C60 in Hinton.

Witnesses said a gold Nissan Sentra, which had been reported stolen from Sioux City, was being driven by an unidentified man “at a high rate of speed” through Hinton and sideswiped an SUV driven by Baylie Andersen of Jefferson, S.D., that was stopped at a red light facing northbound, according to a Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The Nissan then sideswiped a Chevrolet Malibu driven by Evan Wielenga of Hull, Iowa, which was also stopped at the red light. The Nissan continued northbound and struck a GMC Yukon driven by Jeremy Ahlers of Remsen, Iowa, and a GMC Sierra driven by Pat Hoebelheinrich of Le Mars, Iowa.

The Nissan came to rest in the middle of the intersection; the driver was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamie Ahlers, a passenger in the Yukon, was taken to the Orange City Area Health System by Merrill Ambulance for treatment of minor injuries; four children in the Yukon were treated for their injuries at the scene.

The Nissan had been reported stolen in Sioux City earlier in the day.

The driver has not yet been identified; the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office will be working with the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office to identify him.