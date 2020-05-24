Hinton resident gets a surprise send-off before Kuwait deployment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HINTON, Iowa -- Kylee Lang, 24, knew something was up when she was greeted by Hinton Police Department squad cars and Hinton Fire Department trucks on her way back from work Sunday afternoon.

A volunteer member of the Hinton Fire Department for the past year and a full-time member of Sioux City Fire Rescue for the past month, she was expecting to spend a few hours with her family.

Instead, a good portion of the town of 941 people greeted Lang with American flags and signs that said "We Will Miss You!" and "Thank You for Your Service!"

"Wow!" she said between hugs and kisses from friends, family and well-wishers. "I was not expecting a send-off like this."

Lang, a member of the Missouri National Guard, was slated to report to Fort Leonard Wood, a U.S. Army training installation located in the Ozark Mountains, before beginning an 11-month tour of duty in Kuwait.

"Kylee is going to be gone for a while," dad Travis Lang, the organizer of the impromptu parade, said. "We wanted to show how proud we are of her."

Like his daughter, Travis is also a member of Sioux City Fire Rescue. He admitted to being nervous about his daughter's deployment.