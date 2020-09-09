Hinton schools returning to on-site learning

HINTON, Iowa -- Students in Hinton will return to the district's buildings full time on Thursday as Plymouth County's COVID-19 positivity rate continues to decline.
A message posted Tuesday on the school district's Facebook page said that students in grades 4-12, who had been in a hybrid learning plan for the past week, would return to on-site learning. The message cited three consecutive days of decreases in the county's positivity rate and an absentee rate in the schools well below 10 percent.
State statistics showed Wednesday that Plymouth County's 14-day average positivity rate -- the percentage of county residents screened for the coronavirus who test positive -- had declined to 19 percent. Though the number still ranks as the fifth highest in Iowa, it has dropped from a high of 23.8 percent on Sept. 1, when Plymouth County had the state's highest rate.
On Wednesday, Northwest Iowa counties had the two highest positivity rates in the state. Lyon County was at 21.6 percent and Sioux County was at 20.8 percent. Both counties have seen upticks in total active COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks. Lyon County had 19 active cases on Aug. 27 and had 32 on Wednesday. Sioux County's increase began much earlier. The county had 56 total active cases on Aug. 1 and saw that total climb to 201 by Aug. 27 and to a high of 213 on Friday. The total of active cases dipped to 151 on Wednesday.
Woodbury County's positivity rate continues to rise slowly, pushing up to 12.8 percent on Wednesday, the day after the Sioux City Community School District resumed full on-site learning after operating for the first two weeks of classes in a hybrid model in which approximately half the students attended school in person on Mondays and Thursdays and the other half on Tuesdays and Fridays in order to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
Before classes started, Woodbury County's positivity rate was at about 8 percent.
Under state guidelines, school districts may request a temporary waiver from the Iowa Department of Education to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10 percent of students are absent and the county's positivity rate is 15 percent or higher.
