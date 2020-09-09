Hinton schools returning to on-site learning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HINTON, Iowa -- Students in Hinton will return to the district's buildings full time on Thursday as Plymouth County's COVID-19 positivity rate continues to decline.

A message posted Tuesday on the school district's Facebook page said that students in grades 4-12, who had been in a hybrid learning plan for the past week, would return to on-site learning. The message cited three consecutive days of decreases in the county's positivity rate and an absentee rate in the schools well below 10 percent.

State statistics showed Wednesday that Plymouth County's 14-day average positivity rate -- the percentage of county residents screened for the coronavirus who test positive -- had declined to 19 percent. Though the number still ranks as the fifth highest in Iowa, it has dropped from a high of 23.8 percent on Sept. 1, when Plymouth County had the state's highest rate.