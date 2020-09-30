Hinton schools to require students, staff to wear masks

HINTON, Iowa -- In an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and also take advantage of new state quarantining guidelines, the Hinton Community School District will require that all students and staff wear face masks beginning Monday.
The Hinton school board voted 4-1 at a special meeting Tuesday night to change its mask policy, which previously had encouraged mask wearing. Masks will not be required during recess, lunch or in situations in which students can maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from one another.
Phil Goetstouwers, grade 7-12 principal, said administrators had recommended the policy change after board members sought their input during a meeting last week. No one present at Tuesday's meeting spoke against the mask mandate, he said.
On Tuesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and state epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati announced new state guidelines that no longer recommend that a person quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 if both of them were wearing face masks. The previous policy recommended a two-week quarantine for those who had close contact with someone who had tested positive.
The previous policy meant that students across the state were being sent home after sharing a classroom or other space with a person who had a positive test. Those students could still participate in classes online from home but were unable to participate in sports and other school activities.
Support Local Journalism
Goetstouwers said some Hinton students who have not had COVID-19 have been forced to quarantine twice, missing four weeks of in-person classes and activities.
"There's been quite a few kids in and out through quarantining and contract tracing," he said.
As a result, some parents had become frustrated with the amount of time their children were spending away from school and missing activities. Goetstouwers said he didn't know if parents previously opposed to a mask mandate had changed their minds, but they seem more willing to have their children wear masks if it means they could avoid quarantine.
In an attempt to curb COVID-19 spread, Hinton on Monday switched to a hybrid learning model in which students are in school two days each week and learning from home the remainder of the week. Goetstouwers said the hybrid model is in place for two weeks and will be re-evaluated next week.
Rising rates of positive COVID tests across Siouxland in recent weeks have led other school districts to reconsider their mask policies. Administrators from four health systems in Sioux County, which until recently had the state's highest 14-day average of positive tests, met with school and college leaders last week, encouraging them to mandate facial coverings at their schools to help reduce the disease's spread.
Three Northwest Iowa counties lead the state in test positivity rates. Lyon has a 31% rate, Sioux is at 27.1% and Osceola is at 20.8%. O'Brien County ranks fifth at 18.1%.
The virus continues to take a deadly toll in the area. Three Northwest Iowa counties reported deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday: Woodbury County recorded its 68th death, Ida County its second and Crawford County its sixth.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.