Hinton schools to require students, staff to wear masks

Goetstouwers said some Hinton students who have not had COVID-19 have been forced to quarantine twice, missing four weeks of in-person classes and activities.

"There's been quite a few kids in and out through quarantining and contract tracing," he said.

As a result, some parents had become frustrated with the amount of time their children were spending away from school and missing activities. Goetstouwers said he didn't know if parents previously opposed to a mask mandate had changed their minds, but they seem more willing to have their children wear masks if it means they could avoid quarantine.

In an attempt to curb COVID-19 spread, Hinton on Monday switched to a hybrid learning model in which students are in school two days each week and learning from home the remainder of the week. Goetstouwers said the hybrid model is in place for two weeks and will be re-evaluated next week.

Rising rates of positive COVID tests across Siouxland in recent weeks have led other school districts to reconsider their mask policies. Administrators from four health systems in Sioux County, which until recently had the state's highest 14-day average of positive tests, met with school and college leaders last week, encouraging them to mandate facial coverings at their schools to help reduce the disease's spread.