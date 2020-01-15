Hinton students, killed in crash, remembered as exceptional kids with bright futures

HINTON, Iowa -- Hinton school officials on Wednesday remembered siblings Ella and Harrison (Beck) Holtzen as exceptional students with bright futures ahead of them.
Ella, 18, and Beck, 14, died Tuesday morning on their way to school after their car slid on an icy road into the path of another vehicle in rural Plymouth County.
The death of the two high school students stunned Hinton, a close-knit Plymouth County town of 928.
Hinton school superintendent Todd Meyer said he was overwhelmed by the prayers and support from school districts across Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota.
Services are pending for the children of Rick and Francine Holtzman of Sioux City.
Meyer said the school district will schedule a special memorial for the siblings at a later time.
"We'd like to have a candlelight remembrance at a future date," he said Wednesday. "Our students already have some wonderful ideas on ways to honor their classmates."
Ella, a senior, participated in the school's band and choir, while Beck, a freshman, was involved with football and track and field.
Ella also was an artist. Her piece, "I Never Saw Another Butterfly," was the winner of the Tolerance Week Middle School Art Contest in 2016, according to the event coordinator Lou Ann Lindblade.
Tolerance week is an annual event in which victims and survivors of the Holocaust are remembered. Lindblade said the middle school art contest will now be dedicated and named in Ella's memory, when it returns March 30 - April 3.
"It's a very sad time but this will allow people to know Ella for years to come," Lindblade said.
On Tuesday morning, Ella was driving a 2010 Honda northbound on County Road K-22, with her brother in the passenger seat. The car entered a curve near the intersection of Granite Avenue and began to slide on the road, which was reportedly 100 percent ice-covered at the time, according to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office,
The Honda slid into the path of a southbound 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck driven by William Samuelson, 66, of Sioux City.
The siblings were taken to a Sioux City hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Samuelson was not injured in the accident.
Hinton school counselors, Northwest AEA counselors and youth pastors will be available at the school for as long as they are needed, Meyer said.