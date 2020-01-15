Hinton students, killed in crash, remembered as exceptional kids with bright futures

HINTON, Iowa -- Hinton school officials on Wednesday remembered siblings Ella and Harrison (Beck) Holtzen as exceptional students with bright futures ahead of them.

Ella, 18, and Beck, 14, died Tuesday morning on their way to school after their car slid on an icy road into the path of another vehicle in rural Plymouth County.

The death of the two high school students stunned Hinton, a close-knit Plymouth County town of 928.

Hinton school superintendent Todd Meyer said he was overwhelmed by the prayers and support from school districts across Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota.

Services are pending for the children of Rick and Francine Holtzman of Sioux City.

Meyer said the school district will schedule a special memorial for the siblings at a later time.

"We'd like to have a candlelight remembrance at a future date," he said Wednesday. "Our students already have some wonderful ideas on ways to honor their classmates."

Ella, a senior, participated in the school's band and choir, while Beck, a freshman, was involved with football and track and field.