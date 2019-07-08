HINTON, Iowa -- How far could you get in a boat made out of cardboard, duct tape and more than a little ingenuity?
That was the task given to three teams of intrepid wannabe sailors during a cardboard boat contest last week at Hillview Recreation Area.
The competition was the brainchild of Plymouth County Parks summer intern Britney Thompson, who thought such an exercise would test a person's ability to think outside the box while working as part of a team.
"I was inspired by (longtime Le Mars Community High School science teacher) Doug Martin, who always assigned his students to make a chair out of cardboard," Thompson explained. "Mr. Martin inspired my love of science. I wanted to see if I could inspire others to see things in different ways."
In fact, Zach Sypersma already had experience building a cardboard boat during a science class.
"That boat was pretty tiny though and it only had to carry marbles as passengers," Sypersma, a Hinton Community High School freshman, said. "This boat would have to hold a real person who had to paddle it in the water.
"I think there will be some similarities," Sypersma said. "But we'll have to do it on a much larger scale."
To test the waters, so to speak, Sypersma and his partner, Dylan Hartman, had taken to YouTube for inspiration.
"YouTube showed us what designs worked," said Hartman, who is also a Hinton ninth grader. "It also showed what designs didn't work."
Early on, Sypersma and Hartman expressed nothing but confidence. However, the duo probably should've given their boat a better name.
"We're calling our cardboard boat the Titanic," Hartman said, shaking his head. "We weren't really thinking of what happened to that ship."
Team Titanic probably needed to watch their backs. They were going up against Team G Squared, made up of Hinton freshmen Garrett Divis and Garrett Morran.
"We had seen an episode of 'Mythbusters' in which an entire boat was made out of duct tape," Divis said.
"This is how we discovered that you can never use enough duct tape," Morran added.
But you need more than just cardboard and tape to make a boat float. You need a good captain to man the seaworthy vessel.
Up until minutes before the competition, Morran was going to captain the SS G Squared. Then it was discovered that his arms weren't long enough to paddle it in the pond located at Hillview.
Instead, a taller and more muscular Divis was given the task of taking the boat into the water. That was an unusual strategic move since Sypersma was assigned to be the Titanic's captain and he was half the size of Divis.
However, both teams got some unexpected competition from Caleb Snell, a Plymouth County Parks volunteer, who was a last-minute entry.
While Team Titanic and Team G Squared cut intricate patterns out of cardboard to fashion their (hopefully) waterproof boats, Snell grabbed a large refrigerator box, strengthening it with tons of duct tape.
"My boat may seem pretty simple compared to the other teams," Snell admitted. "I think it will do OK."
Divis didn't think too highly of Snell's boat (called the Ark) or the boat made by Team Titanic.
"I think we have the better boat," he insisted.
Those were fighting words to Sypersma, who scoffed by saying Divis' boat "looked really flimsy."
Once all three boats were assembled, Thompson called all of the teams to the beach.
Team G Squared got only a few feet before sinking.
"I think my weight was too much for the boat," Divis said, minutes after the race.
Team Titanic was able to make it a good 10 feet from the shore. That is, until it capsized into the water.
"We needed to secure the bottom with more duct tape," Sypersma said. "Duct tape would have made all of the difference."
It turned out that Snell's primitive-looking boat was the only one to go the distance.
"My boat barely had any water inside of it," he said. "Guess you don't need an elaborate design to keep a cardboard boat afloat."