Hinton voters reject levy; Le Mars elects new mayor, two new council members

HINTON, Iowa -- For the second time in six months, voters in the Hinton school district have rejected a proposed increase in the property tax levy used to fund equipment, buildings and grounds in the district.

A Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, or PPEL, measure on Tuesday's ballot failed by a margin of 246 votes, or 47 percent in favor, to 277 votes, or 53 percent, opposed, according to unofficial results. Under state law, PPEL levies require a simple majority for passage.

The measure would have raised the existing levy from $67 cents to $1.34 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation.

In March, voters narrowly rejected a similar measure, by a margin of 118 to 250 votes, or 47.2 percent to 52.8 percent.

The increase would have raised an estimated $345,000 over the remaining life of the 10-year levy. District officials had targeted using the money to fund a list of improvements, including technology equipment for each student, classroom furniture, refurbishing of middle school locker rooms, maintaining and replacing school buses, playground equipment and replacing athletic field turf.

Hinton voters also elected Haylee Junck and Ben Vondrak to the school board. Junck and Vondrak tallied 281 and 278 votes, respectively, outdistancing Erin Weiland, with 232 votes and Michele Stucky, with 62 votes.

In Le Mars, the county seat of Plymouth County, voters elected a new mayor and two new City Council members and returned another incumbent councilman to office.

In Ward 1, challenger Brian Bruns defeated longtime Councilman Ken Nelson, 228 votes to 216 votes. Nelson, who had served for over 20 years, resigned earlier this year after he moved to a home home outside of the boundaries of Ward 3, which he had been representing. He then ran for the open Ward 1 seat.

In Ward 3, Mark Sturgeon won election, with 109 votes compared to 68 for Daniel Dembinski.

Councilman Clark Goodchild, who currently represents Ward 3, ran unopposed Tuesday for election as an at-large member.

Rob Bixenman run unopposed for mayor in Le Mars. He will succeed Mayor Dirk Kirchoff, who decided not to seek another term.

Le Mars voters elected four school board members. Lorraine DeJong tallied the most votes in a four-candidate field in District 1. Makenzie Lang won a 2-candidate race in District 4. And Aaron Tolzin ran unopposed in District 2. Jill Feuerhelm also was unopposed to fill a vacancy in District 5.

