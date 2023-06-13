HINTON, Iowa -- A Hinton woman won $300,000 in an Iowa Lottery scratch-off game.

Renae Beeck, 39, of Hinton, claimed her prize Monday at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive, Iowa. She won the 17th top prize on a "Colossal Crossword" scratch-off game. Her $30 ticket was purchased on a whim at a Casey's gas station in Glenwood, Iowa.

Beeck, who works as a travel nurse, scratched the ticket on her lunch break, according to an Iowa Lottery press release. As she was scratching, she realized gradually that she had won a good deal of money.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, I think I won $1,000!’ And I was so excited,” she said in a statement. “Then I was like, ‘I think I won $10,000!’ I was counting them and I think I counted them probably a hundred times. Then I said, ‘No, I won $300,000!’”

She plans to put the bulk of her winnings away for retirement, according to the Iowa Lottery press release, but also plans to go on vacation.

“The first thing we’re going to do as a family is we’re going on vacation,” she said in the statement. “I’d like to go to Hawaii or somewhere fun.”