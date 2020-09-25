 Skip to main content
Hinton's grades 7-12 to move to hybrid learning due to outbreak
HINTON, Iowa -- Hinton Community School District students from the 7th to 12th grades will be moving to a hybrid learning model due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the district. 

Hybrid learning for these students begins Monday and is set to last at least two weeks. Pre-K to 6th graders will remain on-site, according to a letter the district sent out Friday

Hinton's 7-12 students will either be on the "Monday/Wednesday list," meaning they'll come to school Monday and Wednesday and attend classes virtually the other days, or the "Tuesday/Thursday list," meaning they'll go to physical classes Tuesday and Thursday and attend classes virtually the other days. Non-quarantined students are able to go to school on Fridays for extra assistance if necessary. 

Attendance in classes is mandatory, and students who do not complete assignments or respond to questions will be counted absent for the day. 

Students will have access to internet from school parking lots. 

