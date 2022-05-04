Historic Ford Tri-Motor aircraft coming to Sioux City for public flights

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxlanders will get a chance to fly on one of the first-ever mass produced airliners next week.

The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT, which had its inaugural flight on Dec. 1, 1928, will offer rides to the public from May 12-15 at Sioux Gateway Airport.

The Experimental Aircraft Association and Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, where the airliner is based, showcases the historic aircraft around the country.

To experience the golden age of aviation, tickets can be purchased from the EAA's website at https://www.eaa.org/shop/Flights/FlightRegistration. Seats are limited on each flight, so early purchases are encouraged.

To see the aircraft and board a flight, visitors should go to Hawthorne Aviation Services. Located at 5815 Mitchell St., Hawthorne is just north of the main terminal and tower at Sioux Gateway.

The visit is part of the summer activities sponsored by the local EAA Chapter 291 and the Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation. With the purchase of a flight, guests also receive a companion entrance into the air museum.

Hawthorne Aviation is a sponsor for the Ford Tri Motor and the Summer at the Air Museum programs.

As part of the airfield's 80 anniversary, the World War II-vintage B17 Texas Raiders will visit Sioux Gateway from July 18-24.

The air base was built after the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941, with a dedication on July 19, 1942.

The Texas Raiders B17 was acquired by the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) in 1967, and has been on her mission of education and remembrance for over 50 years.

One of just four actively flying B-17s remaining in the world, the vintage and rare flying fortress typically operates from April to November each year, representing the CAF across the U.S. at airshows, flyovers and civic events.

The B17 is part of the Warbird fleet from Houston, Texas and the Ghost Squadron of the CAF. In addition to the B17, a B18 air transport and T6 trainer will be part of the tour.

During the Texas Raiders return to Sioux City, flights can be purchased, which includes a companion entrance into the air museum.

Other activities for the 80th celebration include participating in the Rivercade events with the CAF crew, a pancake breakfast, a hero’s welcome. More events will be posted as they become available at the air museum website.

In June, the air museum also will host Tennis Shoes on the Tarmac, a STEM kids day camp. Part of the 727 STEM Learning Center sponsored by FedEx Express, the camp is for students entering or just completing grades 3-5. It will be offered two different times: from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 8 and June 15.

The camp will be offering the history of flight and students will create their own airplanes using various materials. They will learn about flight dynamics and the history of rocketry. Students will be experimenting with rockets while adhering to all safety protocols.

Camp fees are $60 for museum members, and $70 for nonmembers. Students will receive a T-shirt, their plane and a rocket to take home with them. They are encouraged to bring a sack lunch or a box lunch can be purchased.

Registration is now open for the camp and can be found at www.midamericaairmuseum.org

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0