Historic plane rides over Sioux City this weekend

SIOUX CITY – Siouxlanders will have an opportunity to see Siouxland from a new perspective this weekend -- through the window of a 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT airplane.

Friday through Sunday, visitors can buy a ticket and ride the first mass-produced airliner over Sioux City. The roughly 20-minute trip gives passengers an overhead view of Sioux City and South Sioux City.

Scott Sellman bought a ticket to sit in the co-pilot seat on Thursday. After the flight was over, he said it was an amazing experience.

Sellman’s father has been in air traffic control for over 25 years, and Scott has seen many planes from the outside, but saw this as a once in a lifetime opportunity. He said he would absolutely do it again.

The event is held by the Experimental Aircraft Association.

The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1, 1928. Today its home is the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio. There were 199 of these planes built, and six are still flying today.

The plane can cruse at 122 miles per hour, has a wingspan of 77 feet, 6 inches, and can seat twelve. Due to the layout of the cabin, each passenger gets a window seat. The interior boasts original hardwood paneling, seats, wall sconces and window curtains.

Bill Sleeper has piloted the plane for the last seven years. He said it's a privilege to fly it and the best part is the passengers' smiles when the flight is over.

“Everybody gets off the airplane and there’s not a frown amongst them, everybody just loves this thing,” he said.

This particular this plane began coast-to-coast air service in 1929, Sleeper said.

“It was one of two planes that inaugurated the westbound portion of the trip,” he said.

Sleeper said the flights help keep the history alive and promotes aviation.

The EAA and the Liberty Aviation Museum work together to showcase the historic aircraft around the country.

The visit is part of the summer activities sponsored by the local EAA Chapter 291 and the Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation. With the purchase of a flight, guests also receive a companion entrance into the air museum.

The event kicks off the summer for the Mid American Museum of Aviation and Transportation, said Pam Mickelson, museum board director.

Thursday’s wind required more effort than usual, Sleeper said. Only one flight was able to fly on Thursday due to the wind.

Tickets range from $55 to $85. Flights are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday at Hawthorne Global Aviation Services. Tickets can be purchased from the EAA's website, www.eaa.org/shop/Flights/FlyTheFord.aspx

To see the aircraft and board a flight, visitors should go to Hawthorne Aviation Services. Located at 5815 Mitchell St., Hawthorne is just north of the main terminal and tower at Sioux Gateway.

If Siouxlanders miss this opportunity, as part of the airfield's 80 anniversary, a World War II-vintage B17 Texas Raiders will visit Sioux Gateway from July 18-24.

