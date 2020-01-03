SPINK, S.D. -- The Spink Cafe, heavily damaged by a fire in November, plans to reopen soon in the former American Legion hall at 103 E. Main St. in nearby Elk Point, S.D.
"For now, this is the best option for us," the Spink Cafe owners said in a Dec. 31 post on the cafe's Facebook page. "We are looking forward to offering all of our customers the amazing food and fantastic service we worked so hard to provide at Spink Cafe. We appreciate all of you and hope to have your continued support as we start this new adventure. Stay tuned for more updates on our opening."
The cafe, located at the corner of Highway 48 and 473rd Avenue, is an institution in the small Union County township of Spink. The 1925 wood-frame building was deemed a total loss due to fire and smoke damage.
A former residence on the second floor of the building was not occupied at the time of the blaze, and no one was injured in the Nov. 10 fire.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.