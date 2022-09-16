'Angel on Earth' — Queen Elizabeth charmed SAC workers during 1984 visit to Offutt

During the Cold War heyday of the Strategic Air Command, any number of celebrities journeyed to Offutt Air Force Base to tour the famous command bunker: Bob Hope, Rita Moreno, Bob Newhart, Tom Clancy. A few presidents and prime ministers. Senators and House members by the score.

But only one queen of England.

For some members of the SAC fraternity, the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, at age 96, brought back memories of the only visit of a British sovereign to Nebraska soil.

The queen spent only about 90 minutes at Offutt on Oct. 15, 1984, while her plane, a Royal Air Force VC-10, stopped to refuel en route back home to London.

But it certainly made an impression on those who saw her.

“I was right there all the time,” recalled Dorene Sherman, the longtime deputy protocol director for SAC and its post-Cold War successor, the U.S. Strategic Command. “There were people in every door, watching. They were so excited!”

The uniformed staff at Offutt felt it, too.

“Buzz is a good word. Because there was,” said Dale Rowse, 73, of Bellevue, then an Air Force captain and a briefing officer in SAC’s underground command post.

The Offutt stopover capped an unofficial visit focused on the Royal Family’s horse-racing interests. Queen Elizabeth had just spent several days visiting Henry Herbert, known as Lord Porchester, (who was the queen’s horse-racing manager and a lifelong friend) and his wife, Lady Jean Porchester, at their 5,000-acre ranch near Sheridan, Wyoming.

The airport in Sheridan had a short runway, and the queen’s plane could not take off with a full load of fuel for the flight to London. So the royal planners scheduled the refueling stop at Offutt. The queen’s press secretary, Michael Shea, insisted on a low-key visit, with no press invited or allowed.

Sherman recalls her protocol office receiving no more than a few days’ notice for the daunting task of planning for even a short royal visit.

She did have plenty of experience with distinguished visitors at Offutt. A self-described “farm girl” from Wausa, Nebraska, she had worked at the base since 1960. Much of that time she had worked directly for SAC’s four-star commander in chief.

Since 1970, she had been deputy protocol director. Her job was to ensure that such visits proceeded without a hitch.

The royal VC-10 jet arrived precisely on schedule, at 2:45 p.m. Dressed in a jade-green dress and matching hat, Queen Elizabeth descended the air stairs to the apron, where SAC Commander-in-Chief Gen. Bennie Davis and his wife, Pat, greeted her with a bouquet.

White-gloved members of the SAC Elite Guard security force saluted her. She reviewed a line of about 30 British airmen stationed at Offutt.

“The queen shook hands with all of them, telling them how proud she was of them,” Sherman said.

Security was extremely tight.

Just three days before the queen’s visit to Offutt, Irish Republican Army terrorists had bombed a hotel in Bristol, England, where leaders of the British Conservative party were meeting. Five people died and 30 were injured. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher narrowly escaped assassination.

As a result, Gen. Davis nixed plans for the queen’s party to wait in Offutt’s VIP waiting lounge in the base operations building.

Instead, he escorted the queen’s party to SAC’s ultra-secure headquarters for a tour and a briefing in the command center, six stories underground.

Rowse had been tabbed to brief the queen and her party about SAC command and control procedures, in the bunker’s command balcony.

“It was a briefing I had given hundreds of times,” Rowse recalled.

Still, this was the queen of England.

“I was told that, outside of the briefing, I was not to engage in any conversation,” Rowse said. “As I recall, she thanked me at the end. She was very gracious.”

Then the party went upstairs to Gen. Davis’ command suite, and on to his dining room for “high tea,” which Sherman said was prepared by two British women who worked at Offutt’s Officers Club.

Sherman, of course, knew this was a special day at Offutt. So she had alerted her daughter, Kris Yates, who had come from home with her 17-month-old son, Austin, on her hip. She stood in an alcove outside her mother’s protocol office, along with many curious SAC workers, hoping for a glimpse of the monarch.

Sure enough, Queen Elizabeth walked by — and immediately took notice of little Austin, and his big, brown eyes.

Perhaps the queen was thinking of her own grandsons at home in England, the children of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

“Beautiful baby!” the queen remarked to Kris, with a smile.

Yates, stunned, thanked the queen, despite an admonition that one should not speak to royalty.

“She was just so warm, she wasn’t standoffish at all,” Kris said. “She was very kind and sweet. She seemed like a regular person.”

Soon after, Queen Elizabeth boarded her airplane, its fuel tanks now full, and flew on with her party to London.

Before she left, she waved goodbye and said “thanks” to Gen. Davis, Sherman and the assembled airmen.

It was the queen’s first experience with Nebraska Nice, and her last.

The royal visit left a pleasant imprint on those she encountered.

Austin Yates, now nearly 40, doesn’t remember his brief encounter with the British sovereign. But he jokes with his mother that she must have made the same remark about thousands of babies during her 73-year reign.

Kris prefers to think otherwise.

“He really was the most gorgeous baby,” she said.

Rowse thought of his own brief encounter with the queen when he heard of her death last week.

“Even though her passing was known to be imminent, it was still kind of a surprise and shock,” he said.

Sherman worked another 15 years at SAC and StratCom before retiring in 1999. She met countless VIPs in her long career at Offutt. But her encounter with Queen Elizabeth was a highlight, a story she loves to retell.

Despite the queen’s advanced age, Sherman mourned her passing.

“I thought, ‘My gosh, she was such an angel on Earth,’ ” Sherman said. “Now she’s an angel up there.”