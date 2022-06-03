Back in the day, June 3, 1980: 'Night of the Twisters' kills five in Grand Island

Seven tornadoes hammered Grand Island over the course of four hours 42 years ago today, earning the deadly, destructive storm the nickname "The Night of the Twisters."

A book and a movie were named after this night of fury, which still evokes strong memories from those who lived through it. The disaster killed five people, injured 266 and caused more than $285 million in damage.

The storm leveled houses and businesses, hurtled cars and livestock, and left a path of destruction that can still be traced today. One of the hardest-hit parts of the city was the South Locust Street area, which was devastated by an F-4 tornado that night.

As dawn broke, water stood in streets up to vehicle hubcaps and trees lay strewn and uprooted. Telephone lines were down in most of the city.

The storm's strange behavior made it particularly destructive, said State Climatologist Allen Dutcher. Most storms that spawn tornadoes move quickly, around 40 to 50 mph. In this case, the storm moved only a few miles over four hours, Dutcher said.

"This one just kind of sat over top of them and beat the living you-know-what out of the city."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0