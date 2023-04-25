A coal mine near Cole Creek? Oil derricks looming over Happy Hollow Club’s golf course?

Wouldn’t that have been something if either had come to pass during Omaha’s age of energy exploration?

While the frenzy of trying to find coal and oil, even natural gas, lasted about 15 years, from 1887 to 1902, tales of the potential riches started with the western migration around the time of Omaha’s settlement.

In the 1850s, the Mormon handcart brigade supposedly lubricated the axles with oil found in the Papillion Creek valleys. Traders heading for the Colorado gold rush were said to scrape up the oil that oozed from the sand rock in the valleys to grease their wagons. Erastus Beadle, whose land claim became Rockbrook, believed there was coal in the bluffs on the south bank of that creek.

Ferdinand Vandeveer Hayden, from his geological survey of the state in the late 1860s, said Nebraska lacked true coal measures. His determinations were not enough to deter those hoping to find cheap fuel. Or a pot of gold.

The first attempts to find coal deposits were near downtown. An artesian well being drilled for the Union Pacific shops in the winter of 1865-66 hit a 6-inch seam of coal at 270 feet and a 2-foot seam 30 feet deeper. But the drill broke when it struck magnesium limestone at 400 feet. Since the railroad wanted water, the hole was abandoned.

More explorations were in the Grandview area southeast of Ninth and Pacific Streets, first in 1872, and again in 1886. The latter was near the Union Pacific bridge over the Missouri River and Peter Iler’s Willow Springs distillery at Fourth and Pacific Streets.

Iler’s backers included Herman Kountze and William A. Paxton. The intent of the artesian well drilling was to find natural gas, but a thin vein of coal was found at 360 feet. A better vein, seven feet thick, was found at 500 feet.

But no coal shaft was sunk. A convenient excuse for not going further with mining, or to add to the $10,000 already spent, was that the land within the city was too valuable to make a dump for clay, rock and coal dust.

The last serious attempt at finding coal was in 1890 along Cole/Coal Creek (more on that later).

“Not discouraged by the failure of the syndicate that put $10,000 in a hole near Iler’s distillery a few years ago in a profitless search for black diamonds, another party of Omaha men have decided to prospect for coal,” wrote the Omaha Bee. “The principal mover in this new project is Mr. J.B. Finlay, who owns a big farm just outside the city limits and west of Omaha Heights.”

Omaha Heights is the neighborhood west of Fort Omaha. The creek begins near the Sorensen Parkway.

Finlay had been in coal mining in his native Pennsylvania. “Some time ago he became convinced that the indications of coal on his farm and in the vicinity along what is known as Coal Creek were too strong to be misleading,” the Bee continued.

Finlay secured options on property the newspaper said was between Coal Creek and the Little Papillion. The Bee wrote that expert coal men from Pennsylvania visited the site and believed there were coal beds underlying the bluffs along those creeks.

The drilling didn’t find coal. It found oil. A little. But when the drill got to 1,485 feet, a strong flow of water drove out what oil there was, and led to a cave-in of the well. It didn’t stop oil leases — or the speculators.

“Remember I don’t say that there is oil in Douglas County, but it looks very much as though there is something more than water out in that vicinity,” a Pennsylvania oil man said. “We know that there is plenty of natural gas, as the oil that was found there settles that fact.”

A byproduct of that cave-in, which loosened large boulders, was a temporary doubling of the volume in the Little Papillion to where it assisted in ice-making in the icebox era. But water was the only significant find from that exploration.

About a decade later came the last push for oil exploration. And with it the first, and maybe only, oil derrick to be erected in the county.

George T. Hall, yet another oil man from the Keystone State, was coming back from California in 1901 when he heard of an oil well near Council Bluffs. That was a hoax — someone had poured kerosene in the well — but in Omaha, he acted upon stories from old settlers about the indications of oil in the Papillion watershed. Exploratory bores struck oil-bearing sandstone in several spots.

Hall set up the Omaha Petroleum, Gas and Oil Company with $1 million in funding and secured 20-year leases on 1,500 acres in the watershed. It was slow work, in part because many of the resident farmers were suspicious.

On the H.C. Glissmann farm — Erastus Beadle’s claim — the drilling went down and the timbers of a derrick went up. The well was in a ravine, close to the Big Papillion, and to the south of a ledge of yellow sandstone that cropped out at the surface along the stream.

“With such a large area of land leased by the company, it is figured that thousands of wells can be put down and that the output will be beyond estimation,” wrote The World-Herald on June 29, 1902. “In fact, it is contended that not since the original strikes in Pennsylvania has an oil field of such great area has been located.”

If only the black gold had flowed as well as the optimism.

Further drilling in 1903 at the Glissmann farm found a 3-foot vein of coal at 100 feet. Glissmann’s wife cooked dinner the night of the find with the samples he took home.

“Stockholders of the Omaha Petroleum, Gas and Oil company are shaking hands with themselves and handing money to beggars in excess of good spirits over the discovery of coal at the oil well on the Glissmann farm,” the Omaha Daily News reported. “There are 250 of them, and if the coal deposit pans out as it now promises, they will all be riding in automobiles and clipping coupons before many months have passed.”

Coupon clipping in those days had a different meaning, referring to bond interest payments. What the 250 got out of the coal wouldn’t have bought a pair of scissors.

Cold, Coal or Cole Creek?

Cole Creek is its accepted name, but is it the intended name?

When retired UNO history professor Jo Wetherilt Behrens wrote her excellent account of the Military Road through Douglas County for the Fall 2018 Nebraska History Magazine, she found that early county surveyors called it Cold Creek until a shift to Cole Creek in the mid-1870s.

Both variations were used as the name for John D. Creighton’s farm when it was sold for development — the Benson area — to Erastus Benson in 1886.

But there also are multiple references to Coal Creek in 1880s and 1890s newspapers, including in legal notices.

If it began life as Cold Creek, did the Mormons name it? Was the water that cold? I’ve hit many golf balls into the creek as it cuts through the Benson Park course, but can’t say I’ve ever waded in to test its temperature.