DES MOINES — Jay Norwood "Ding" Darling, a Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist who worked at The Sioux City Journal at the turn of the 20th century and later became a powerful figure in the conservation movement, will be celebrated next month during the Federal Duck Stamp Contest at Drake University.

This is the first year the Duck Stamp Contest, a longstanding American tradition bringing together art and wildlife conservation, will be held in the state of Iowa. This year the contest is returning to its pre-pandemic, fully open-to-the-public format.

Darling, who grew up partly in Sioux City, developed his craft and career at The Journal and is buried here at Logan Park Cemetery (albeit without a headstone), will be celebrated during the two-day artwork contest with a film screening, art exhibits, a luncheon and an online auction, where a rare paintbrush used by Darling will be sold.

Generally credited as the father of the Duck Stamp, Darling led a storied life. He was expelled from college twice in the 1890s: Once, at the now-defunct Yankton College in Yankton, S.D., after he stole the college president's carriage -- one of Darling's cufflinks was found the next morning on the floor of the carriage, implicating him; and once from Beloit College in Wisconsin, where he was the art editor for the college yearbook and drew caricatures of the college faculty and president wearing tutus.

"He was very much a whimsical personality," said Sam Koltinsky, chair of the Drake University Federal Duck Stamp Contest 2023 and one of the premier experts on Darling.

In 1931, Darling met Joseph Stalin and wrote and illustrated a book about the Soviet Union, "Ding Goes to Russia," a hot topic among disillusioned Americans during the Great Depression, when capitalism was on the brink of failure. (The Soviet system was definitely not the best way to live, he wrote, especially when "the breakfast is inedible and the coffee undrinkable.") He was a musician, a skillful gardener, he made furniture, he designed a house on the Florida Gulf Coast which has withstood hurricanes since the early 1940s, and, in the matter of conservation, he could impress upon people that he knew what he was talking about.

"He was really very much a Renaissance man," Koltinsky said.

"There's more to him than the cartoons," he added.

Still, it was those cartoons that earned Darling the Pulitzer Prize. Twice.

Though in his own lifetime fame and fortune came to him largely through his editorial cartooning, the mark Darling left on the world of conservation was almost certainly his most indelible.

The Duck Stamp, which hunters must purchase and carry in order to hunt migratory waterfowl -- revenues from which fund habitat conservation -- was in large measure a Darling creation. He also played a key role in transforming wildlife conservation into a formal, professional and scientific venture, and in bolstering government authority over conservation.

"Ding Darling is a huge figure -- legendary in the history of wildlife conservation," said John Organ, the former director of the U.S. Geological Survey Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Units, who has also written about Darling's legacy.

'An avid outdoorsperson'

Born in Michigan in 1876, Darling developed an interest in nature early in his life; he bore witness during the late 19th century and early 20th century to the ways in which human activities could harm the environment.

"If I could put together all the virgin landscapes which I knew in my youth and show what has happened to them in one generation, it would be the best object lesson in conservation that could be printed," Darling would later write.

"He was an avid outdoorsperson," said Keith Summerville, director of the Darling Institute at Drake University, which was formed only a few years ago. (Darling never attended Drake as a student, but in 1926 the university awarded him an honorary juris doctor in recognition of his cultural achievements.)

The Darling family came to Sioux City in 1885; his father, Marcellus Darling, became a minister at the First Congregational Church. In 1900, after his misadventures at college, The Sioux City Journal hired Darling to be a reporter. He drew his first political cartoon the following year, and would remain with The Journal as a cartoonist until 1906, when the Des Moines Register and Leader offered him a $50-a-week job as a cartoonist.

In 1911, he went to the New York Globe, but disliked living in New York and returned to Des Moines. His cartoons were eventually syndicated, which allowed him to continue living in Iowa while his work was seen nationwide. His cartooning would earn him two Pulitzer Prizes: One in 1924 and another in 1942.

Darling became a stronger advocate for conservation during the 1920s. Though Darling, a Republican, was not a fan of President Franklin D. Roosevelt (Herbert Hoover was a friend of Darling's), the New Deal era presented him with opportunities to advance the cause of wildlife preservation: In some cases using his skills as an artist, and in other cases deploying his influence and his money.

Wildlife management as a profession

During the 1920s and early 1930s, conservation had an unproductive relationship with government, both at the state and federal level.

Funds from state hunting and fishing licenses were often siphoned off for purposes unrelated to wildlife, and the men in positions of authority over conservation were commonly political appointees who accomplished little.

"I don't think anybody in government was really in charge of conservation," Organ said.

Against this backdrop, Darling, a vocal opponent of the politically muddled and ineffective status quo, was appointed in 1931 the first chairman of the Iowa Fish and Game Commission (a forerunner of the modern-day Iowa Department of Natural Resources). Soon, at Darling's insistence, experts -- among them the legendary environmentalist Aldo Leopold -- drew up a comprehensive, 25-year conservation plan for the State of Iowa that would later be emulated across the country.

"The creation of the Commission was monumental, in terms of having a citizen board that oversees the activities and sets the direction," Organ said.

"Darling was quite aggressive. He took this position extremely seriously," he added.

Among the more urgent needs known at the time were the restoration of habitats and the development of wildlife management into a formal, trained profession.

So, in 1932, the first Cooperative Wildlife Research Unit -- a program to train conservationists -- was formed at Iowa State College (now ISU). This, too, was a crusade of Darling's, and he pledged thousands of dollars from his own pocket to fund it. This model of training conservationists would later be emulated nationwide -- today there are 42 such research units in 40 states.

"He used his influence, and his own fortune, to create the first Cooperative Wildlife Research Unit," said Organ, who described these research units as "the lifeblood of actionable fish and wildlife conservation research."

"I can trace my own success as a conservation biologist, back to the fact that Darling was advocating for my discipline," Summerville said.

Save the ducks

Darling wielded his influence to help secure the passage of the The Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp Act, also known as the Duck Stamp Act, in 1934. The federal government by then already had the authority to purchase and preserve wetlands but there was no money allocated to do so. Revenue from the stamps, mandatory for migratory bird hunters -- priced at $1 in 1934 -- was used for this purpose.

Over the course of 89 years, the Duck Stamp program has generated more than $1 billion to help save more than six million acres of wildlife habitat.

"It's been critical to funding the creation of national wildlife refuges throughout the country," Organ said.

Darling's iconic artwork -- a pair of ducks in flight, descending onto the water -- graced that first Duck Stamp issue and set the tone for the generations of Duck Stamp artists who followed. Fifteen years after Darling's first Duck Stamp, in 1949, the Duck Stamp Contest came into existence. (During the first years, select artists were asked to submit designs.)

"It was his initiative, he did the artwork for the first Duck Stamp," Organ said. "Which is now, of course, legendary."

In the early part of 1935, after the 1934 duck season came to an end, hunters concluded it had been the worst season on record. This, said Summerville and Organ, was largely attributable to the Dust Bowl, which wreaked havoc on duck habitats -- particularly the so-called "prairie potholes," a type of wetland favored by ducks. The Dust Bowl itself was partly caused by poor land-resource management and over-aggressive farming practices.

"In those years, many of the prairie potholes throughout the Midwest (along with habitats) in the southwest and western United States, were gone," Summerville said. "That's their primary breeding and/or feeding habitat, so those species would've been under some pretty considerable stress."

During the preceding century, poor wildlife management had decimated other bird species: When Europeans arrived in North America, there were probably three to five billion passenger pigeons living. By 1914, the very last passenger pigeon -- a 29-year-old female named Martha -- died at the Cincinnati Zoological Garden. Passenger pigeons hadn't been seen alive in the wild since 1900.

In 1934, Darling paused his lucrative cartooning career for a much lower-paid position as the head of the Bureau of Biological Survey, one of the forerunners to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (though, at a reported $6,800 per year, he still made far more than the average American of the time). Before Darling took over, the bureau had a sullied reputation; he did all he could to right the ship, and resigned the following year. A few months after that, in early 1936, he organized a conference that led to the foundation of the National Wildlife Federation, an influential nonprofit.

For the time he spent with the Bureau of Biological Survey, Darling brought with him the zeal he'd shown in his role with the Iowa Fish and Game Commission.

"Creating the entity within the federal government during the FDR administration that would ultimately evolve into the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is probably one of the most important developments at the federal level -- I mean it created our fish and wildlife refuge system across the country," Summerville said.

Speaking to an annual conference of the American Game Association at the Hotel Pennsylvania in Manhattan in early 1935 -- where the sportsmen in attendance argued over what should be done about the duck situation -- Darling was blunt.

"Now, as to the ducks," Darling told the gathered hunters, according to a contemporary report on the conference in Time magazine, "The amazing thing to me is that with a $500,000,000 industry to maintain no one should have started long ago to put the duck business on a factual basis. No one knows whether we kill 12,000,000 and hatch 11,000,000 (ducks) a year or whether we kill 24,000,000 and hatch 10,000,000 .... This year the Biological Survey has set its hand to that job as intensively as our constricted budget would allow."

The day after his speech, the American Game Association conference voted in favor of a resolution of unqualified confidence in Darling.

"Darling was great at bringing people together," Koltinsky said.