Maybe it was the handiwork of leprechauns. But only with forklifts.

How else could large, extremely heavy slabs of concrete painted green — multiple man-made blarney stones — get moved from Omaha bar to bar before vanishing completely.

It was a St. Patrick’s Day prank that started in 1975.

Not long after, the custom stuck of painting shamrocks on major streets in the wee hours of the morning. In front of bars. And watch out for cars!

The first blarney stone replica, a slab painted green and white and estimated to weigh 2,700 pounds, showed up mysteriously at the front entrance of Fahey’s Pub at 19th and Leavenworth Streets the morning before St. Patrick’s Day 1975. The pub’s owner? Future Omaha mayor Mike Fahey.

Irish messages, shamrocks and a few unprintable slogans were on the stone. It stayed at Fahey’s until after the next St. Paddy’s Day, when it vanished and reappeared at the 19 West cocktail lounge a few blocks away at 19th and Farnam Streets — two days after the holiday. Fahey wished the stone had remained and Frank Kent, the manager of 19 West, now was the one mystified by its arrival.

It came back to Fahey’s, then showed up at Clancy’s at 72nd and Pacific Streets. One could stop by the bar before the Ak-Sar-Ben Thoroughbred races in 1977 to touch the stone for luck. At the worse, losing tickets were good for 2-for-1 drinks.

More heists. From Clancy’s to Mulherin’s in northwest Omaha, with 60 members of a Creighton law fraternity beating the boys from Fahey’s by an hour on the mid-year St. Paddy’s Day, to the Old Maple Inn (now the Heron Haven Nature Center) and back to Clancy’s.

On St. Patrick’s Eve 1978, regulars from Fahey’s (ex-Creighton basketball player Tim Powers the new owner) staged a daylight raid on Clancy’s to retrieve it. Forklift and truck required. “We had quite a battle. They hit us with plastic baseball bats,” one of the commandoes said.

From Clancy’s came a rebuttal. “Fahey’s did not steal the stone,” bar manager Sue Peetz said. “We surrendered it to them. Tom Kelley (who owned Clancy’s with son, Mike) told us to give it up when it was 10 of them against just two of us girls.”

Finally owning up to who was responsible for the original stone was Jerry Carmoney from the Green Onion Lounge at 114th and Davenport Streets. He had the stone left at Fahey’s in 1975. And he was taking the stakes higher with a 6-foot concrete cube weighing 30,000 pounds for his front entrance.

For St. Paddy’s Day 1979, the stone was outside O’Malley’s Irish Tavern at 6942 Maple St.

The trail of the stone’s, or stones’, whereabouts drifted off into an Irish mist as time passed. In 2018, retired Watkins Concrete president Lou Riedman told now-retired World-Herald columnist Mike Kelly that the midnight heists lasted until the early 1990s.

Riedmann recalled that the larger stone had been made and the builder asked to store it at Watkins. It disappeared in broad daylight. People had come for the stone, and the concrete company dutifully supplied the forklift to get it on a trailer. But it wasn’t the stone’s owner.

“We drove all over town trying to figure out who had it,” Riedmann said. He was still wondering where it could have gone.

When it comes to streets and shamrock painting, the north-central town of O’Neill lays claim to initiating it in 1967 during Nebraska’s statehood centennial. Its good-luck charm is now in the concrete pavement of O’Neill’s major highway intersection.

But there was an attempt three years earlier in what is now Omaha’s Blackstone district.

Police cited three presumed regulars of Sullivan’s Bar, 3926 Farnam St., on St. Paddy’s night in 1964 for attempting to paint a 25-foot shamrock on the street. The men had gotten the outline completed and were caught green-handed. Police were booed by onlookers, some who had been diverting traffic during the painting.

An epilogue. Customers took the paint cans into Sullivan’s. Kept up their revelry. A paint can tipped over. The bar’s cleaning man found green footprints all over the barroom floor in the next morning.

Then, and now, street painting is illegal. Not that it has deterred a tradition that took hold in 1978 outside the Marylebone Tavern at 3710 Leavenworth St. Said to be homesick former residents of O’Neill, the painters carried out their artistry in the wee hours before St. Patrick’s Day. Bar owner Kenneth Nielsen invoked leprechauns as the culprits.

One of Marylebone’s street artists in 1983 was struck by a car and hospitalized. The bar took up a collection to defray his medical expenses.

The granddaddy of Irish pubs was Duffy’s on Q Street in South Omaha. The city’s unofficial Democrat party headquarters, owned by Omaha postmaster Red Munnelly, packed them from about 1947 until its closure in 1995.

During the streaking fad of 1974, a customer went to the men’s room, undressed save for his socks, then streaked to the front of the tavern and back. He donned his clothes, casually returned to the bar and ordered another drink. No one noticed whether the streaker’s socks were green.

There used to be a big St. Patrick’s celebration at the Livestock Exchange building, with the afterparty at Duffy’s. In 1947, for example, nearly 400 gathered to sing the standards, “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling,” “Great Day for the Irish,” and this comedy lyric, “Who Threw the Overalls in Mrs. Murphy’s Chowder?”

Five years later, about 1,000 at the celebration were regaled by actor Pat O’Brien. “I played so many priests on the screen that after one more role they’re going to ordain me,” he quipped in his County Cork brogue.

St. Patrick’s Days and Sunday proved problematic for liquor enforcement, on either side of Prohibition. In 1889, a recently enacted Sunday closing order on saloons forced the action to South Omaha, then an independent city. Land-office business was reported there.

As recently as 1996, a special permit was required for beer and wine sales before noon on St. Patrick’s Sundays.

The Omaha Safety Council started its designated driver program in 1985 with St. Patrick’s Day. Those who wore “No Thanks, I’m Driving,” stickers were to receive free soft drinks or fruit juice at the participating liquor establishments.

However and wherever you may spend St. Patrick’s Day, the street painting and blarney stones aplenty, remember some of this wisdom found in The World-Herald on the day in 1907:

“So out with the bit of green and pin it to your coat. Celebrate the day with good fellowship. Rejoice with the loyal Irishman and the coming spring, when even nature celebrates by sending up a few spears of green grass in time for ‘St. Patrick’s Day in the Morning.’”