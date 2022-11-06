Grand Island's Historic Taylor House undergoing major restoration

GRAND ISLAND -- Grand Island’s Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer has started interior renovations of its historic Taylor House.

The house of Robert Taylor was gifted to Stuhr Museum in 1985, said Stuhr Executive Director Chris Hochstetler.

“This particular house is probably one of the most historic places in this part of Nebraska,” he said. “Robert Taylor was at one point in time the world’s largest sheep rancher. His property, this house, would have been only about seven miles to the north and west of what is now the old veteran’s administration home, here in town.”

President Theodore Roosevelt was a guest of the home once during a visit to Grand Island.

For this phase of the house’s restoration, Taylor’s personal office will be returned to its early 20th-century glory.

“We will try to recreate what that personal office would have looked like, or could have looked like, back in those days when Teddy Roosevelt visited,” said Hochstetler.

Despite its vintage appearance, it will not be an exhibition or interpretation space, but serve as an education space, noted Hochstetler.

“The rest of the house we will have it turned into classroom space, meeting space, and it will provide a place where we can bring full modern amenities to it. It will have power, internet and HVAC,” he said.

Work has started on the electrical and plumbing for the house, and installing the HVAC, which was donated to the project.

Stuhr has been planning for the house’s restoration since it was gifted to the museum, said Hochstetler.

“It sat out on the far west part of the property, out by Highway 281, and through the years the resources just weren’t there to restore the house,” he said. “Additionally, environmental changes caused the water table to shift in the Wood River, and we had that flood.”

He added, “We’ve done a lot of fundraising to get the donations needed to do this project.”

The house was moved to the east side of the campus in September 2020.

“The house had water standing in the basement for many years, and it was beginning to deteriorate that historic property,” said Hochstetler.

Since then, it has been set on a foundation and its interior basically gutted.

“We’ve actually had some floors redone, some windows redone and installed. The house has been fully painted and encapsulated so it’s safe from deterioration now,” said Hochstetler.

The interior will be completely redone.

“We’ve been researching the colors it would have been and what the interior of the house would have looked like, circa 1902. That was when Teddy Roosevelt had a very historic visit to our community and spent quite a bit of time in Robert Taylor’s home, that very house,” said Hochstetler.

Hochstetler expects it to be ready for use as a facility in November 2023.

“We’re hammering away at it, so to speak,” he said. “It’s going to add a significant footprint to our ability to serve students in the wintertime, as well as the dead of summer, when it’s so hot.”

Hochstetler applauded the generosity of the Grand Island community.

“It’s been off the chart,” he said. “This is a very storied property. It comes from a very storied family. Being able to have it here, on our grounds, the public has been very generous. The existing family was very generous. And foundations from around the state have been really generous in supporting this restoration at high levels.”