Nebraska State Fair's roots go to Nebraska City in 1859

Sheritha Jones
World-Herald Chief Librarian
Before there was a state there was a fair. It was called the Territorial and Mechanical Fair and was located in Nebraska City on the banks of the Missouri River in 1859.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The year after Nebraska joined the union in 1867, the first actual “state” fair was held, again in Nebraska City.
Nebraska’s state fair could be considered a traveling fair back in the day. It has made the rounds from Brownville and Nebraska City to Omaha and Lincoln, and it currently resides in Grand Island.
In 1870, the Nebraska Advertiser newspaper in Brownville shared a warning for Nebraskans attending the state fair: Don’t go to the sideshows to see monstrosities like an eight-legged calf, carnival-barkers or masked “frogmen.”
Regardless of the food and diversions, the goal of the the 11-day fair is to focus on agriculture, education, families, fun and statewide pride.
Let’s face it, it’s a guilty pleasure to dive into a deep-fried morsel of goodness. Did you know that people who come to the fair every day to try something new call it “grazing?”
So, grab your “Platters” full of goodies and get your graze on as we reminisce on rides and other high-flying attractions that are all a part of the Nebraska State Fair.
2018: Avery Falcon of North Platte exits her ride during the Midwest Mutton Bustin’ event in the Five Points Bank Arena at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.
BARRETT STINSON, GRAND ISLAND INDEPENDENT
1895: “Palace of the Arts” at the Nebraska State Fair in Omaha, held on the grounds later known as Ak-Sar-Ben.
NEBRASKA STATE HISTORICAL SOCIETY
2019: Fairgoers ride carnival rides in the Midway area at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.
BARRETT STINSON, GRAND ISLAND INDEPENDENT
2019: The Platters perform during a concert in the Heartland Events Center during Older Nebraskans Day at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.
BARRETT STINSON, GRAND ISLAND INDEPENDENT
1967: On Labor Day, the Nebraska State Fair had a record-setting attendance of 140,000 in Lincoln.
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
1951: Nebraska State Fair sideshows were always a Midway attraction at the fair. Here a young man, “hypnotized,” apparently is suspended as the carnival barker puts on his spiel. At left is a masked “frogman.”
THE WORLD-HERALD
2014: Two members of the Penguins of the Artic High Diving Show perform at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.
BARRETT STINSON, GRAND ISLAND INDEPENDENT
2015: Steffani Jiroux and Matt Loeffelholz pick up a basket of deep-fried cinnamon rolls from King's Funnel Cakes for breakfast at the Nebraska State Fair. Both are Creighton University law students. Jiroux is wearing her crown and sash as Miss Heartland 2014.
DAVID HENDEE, THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: Nebraska State Fair in the 1960s
Nebraska State Fair 1964
Ag Hall offered a spot where you could take a break from walking around the fairgrounds.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1964
Drivers and their crews prepare their cars in the infield of the horse track.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1964
The starter waves the green flag during races at the 1964 Nebraska State Fair.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1964
A vendor shows off his wares in 1964. Note the yardstick held by one of the people watching. People would always want to know where they could get a free yardstick.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1964
The midway was always popular with the kids.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1964
You could take a spin on the Paratrooper ride on the midway in 1964.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1964
Or ride around the fairgrounds on a stagecoach pulled by ponies.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1964
The Custer County 4-H clubs' produce entry in 1964.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1969
4-H produce entries line tables in the 4-H Building in 1969.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1969
The ring is full of entries during a 4-H dairy cow competition in 1969.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1969
The State Fair featured high school bands every day of the fair.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1969
The Game and Parks Commission fish tank was always a popular stop. Note the cotton candy stick floating in the tank.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1969
An aerial view of the open-air auditorium and the administration building (red-brick building) in 1969.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1969
The infield of the horse racing track featured a pond in the 1960s. Auto races were held during the fair, but as you can see from the trailers at the barns, there were plenty of horses on the grounds too. The Coliseum, now called the Ice Box, is to the right of the track grandstand.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1969
The midway and commercial exhibits took up all available space during the fair.
Journal Star archives
Nebraska State Fair 1969
Neon lights up the night on the midway in 1969.
Journal Star archives
