Nebraska State Fair's roots go to Nebraska City in 1859

083118_state_fair001_ac.JPG

2018: Boom! Percussion Entertainment draws a crowd while on a strolling performance near the Midway sign at the Nebraska State Fair.

 GRAND ISLAND INDEPENDENT

Before there was a state there was a fair. It was called the Territorial and Mechanical Fair and was located in Nebraska City on the banks of the Missouri River in 1859.

Sheritha Jones

The year after Nebraska joined the union in 1867, the first actual “state” fair was held, again in Nebraska City.

Nebraska’s state fair could be considered a traveling fair back in the day. It has made the rounds from Brownville and Nebraska City to Omaha and Lincoln, and it currently resides in Grand Island.

In 1870, the Nebraska Advertiser newspaper in Brownville shared a warning for Nebraskans attending the state fair: Don’t go to the sideshows to see monstrosities like an eight-legged calf, carnival-barkers or masked “frogmen.”

Regardless of the food and diversions, the goal of the the 11-day fair is to focus on agriculture, education, families, fun and statewide pride.

Let’s face it, it’s a guilty pleasure to dive into a deep-fried morsel of goodness. Did you know that people who come to the fair every day to try something new call it “grazing?”

So, grab your “Platters” full of goodies and get your graze on as we reminisce on rides and other high-flying attractions that are all a part of the Nebraska State Fair.

Nebraska State Fair

2018: Avery Falcon of North Platte exits her ride during the Midwest Mutton Bustin’ event in the Five Points Bank Arena at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.
080121-owh-liv-pospisil-p1

1895: “Palace of the Arts” at the Nebraska State Fair in Omaha, held on the grounds later known as Ak-Sar-Ben.
082719_StateFair0011_bjs.JPG

2019: Fairgoers ride carnival rides in the Midway area at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.
082719_StateFair0015_bjs.JPG

2019: The Platters perform during a concert in the Heartland Events Center during Older Nebraskans Day at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.
From the Archives: The Nebraska State Fair

1967: On Labor Day, the Nebraska State Fair had a record-setting attendance of 140,000 in Lincoln. 
From the Archives: The Nebraska State Fair

1951: Nebraska State Fair sideshows were always a Midway attraction at the fair. Here a young man, “hypnotized,” apparently is suspended as the carnival barker puts on his spiel. At left is a masked “frogman.”
Two members of the Penguins of the Artic High Diving Show dive together during their show Tuesday afternoon during the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)

2014: Two members of the Penguins of the Artic High Diving Show perform at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. 
State Fair food

2015: Steffani Jiroux and Matt Loeffelholz pick up a basket of deep-fried cinnamon rolls from King's Funnel Cakes for breakfast at the Nebraska State Fair. Both are Creighton University law students. Jiroux is wearing her crown and sash as Miss Heartland 2014.
