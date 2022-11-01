Search team narrows in on possible site of Genoa Indian School cemetery

GENOA — State Archeologist Dave Williams looked on as a search team strung white rope between rows of stakes placed in the rain-soaked ground last week.

The team created a 60- by 90-foot grid on a slice of what used to be the sprawling campus of the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School.

It had taken more than a year to narrow down the possible location of the school’s lost graves to this grassy patch of land in Genoa, Nebraska — a city of 1,000 people that was once home to one of the largest federal Native American boarding schools in the U.S.

Leaders of the search effort, which include Judi gaiashkibos of the Nebraska Indian Affairs Commission, and the Nebraska State Archeology Office, a program of History Nebraska, hope that the ground-mapping technology used by the Midwest Archeological Center on Thursday can help officially determine the location of the lost cemetery.

“We’re hoping that we can produce results to go back to the tribes with and hopefully to provide a sense of closure,” Williams said. “In some way, (we want) to bring them home and bring them to rest, that’s kind of our ultimate mission here.”

The fourth federal boarding school to be built in the U.S., the Genoa Indian Industrial School operated from 1884 to 1934. At its peak in 1932, the school’s 640-acre campus housed 599 students, who ranged in age from 4 to 22 years old.

At least 86 students are believed to have died at the school.

The existence of a cemetery was never doubted, but the number of children buried there and its exact location were lost to history decades ago.

Records that could point to the cemetery’s whereabouts were destroyed or scattered across the country when the school closed in 1934. Any former students who could point to a possible location are no longer living.

Now it’s up to researchers and descendants to piece together the difficult history of those who died at the boarding school.

It’s a task gaiashkibos takes very seriously.

“This is a really dark part of America’s history,” gaiashkibos said. “Our society always tries to escape from those feelings, but we need to know the truth and accept the truth.”

With the help of a dog team last May and a historical plat map, the search team narrowed the possible location to an area near the Loup Canal on the eastern outskirts of town.

Partnered with a group from the Midwest Archeological Center, a more refined, high-tech search of the area took place Thursday.

A member of the Midwest Archeological Center walked carefully along the grid with a magnetometer in his hands and a look of concentration on his face, undeterred by the steady drizzle of rain.

The magnetometer is a tool used to measure the magnetic field of an area and detect anomalies that could be caused by underground metal objects. Another piece of equipment was rolled over the site to map disturbances in the soil.

In total, four pieces of equipment were used to produce four sets of data that will be analyzed in coming weeks.

The data gathered won’t necessarily determine the number of bodies — if any — that are buried at the site, but they could help confirm the presence of graves and how burials were handled.

“Without the (school) records, we don’t know how the students were buried,” Williams said. “We don’t know if it was individual grave shafts, if it was a mass burial. We’re hoping the geophysical work might be able to shine some light on that as well.”

The U.S. Indian Boarding Schools served as a blueprint for Canada’s Indigenous residential schools, where the discovery of hundreds of Indigenous children buried in unmarked graves brought renewed attention to practices that historians have described as cultural genocide.

Shortly after the discovery in Canada, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced the Federal Indian Boarding School Truth Initiative. The effort led to a massive report, released last spring, on the U.S. schools.

The federal investigation has so far identified more than 500 deaths at 19 schools, though the Interior Department said that number could climb to the thousands or even tens of thousands. The department has so far found at least 53 burial sites at or near U.S. boarding schools.

Records show that disease played a large role in the deaths of those at the Genoa school. An accidental shooting and drowning were recorded as well.

Students were brought to Genoa from more than 40 tribes that spanned the United States. If the graves are found, it will be up to the tribes to determine how the children will be honored.

Tribes may choose to leave the buried where they lie and construct a memorial to mark the site.

If they choose to investigate further, Williams said soil probing or limited excavation could be done to help determine the number of those buried. A new internment location on tribal land could also be identified.

Unfortunately, Williams said, it may be “extremely difficult to determine” which tribes the children belong to.

“Outside of genetic testing, I don’t know that we would be able to determine from which tribe they originated,” Williams said. “Because the records just aren’t there, as far as we’ve found yet, I don’t think we could figure out spatially where the students were buried.”

As the director of the Nebraska Indian Affairs Commission, gaiashkibos would help facilitate discussions among the tribes.

A citizen of the Ponca Tribe, gaiashkibos has been the lead organizer of the grave search. She’s also a descendant of a former Genoa student. Her mother and aunt both attended the school.

“People need to know that these children lived, and they died, and we are calling them back to honor their spirits,” gaiashkibos said. “First we have to find them, that’s our biggest challenge.”