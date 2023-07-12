SIOUX CITY — With the 50th RAGBRAI looming, the Sioux City Public Library is now featuring a new display focused on the local history of the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.

Through August, the Sioux City Public Library's Aalfs Downtown location will display "Fifty Years of RAGBRAI: 1973-2023" which it bills as "highlighting the rides and its many starts in Siouxland."

Located on the second floor of the Aalfs location, the display newspaper clippings documenting the history of the event, which has started in Sioux City seven times before (1973, 1978, 1988, 1993, 2001, 2010, 2015) and will launch from Sioux City on Sunday, July 23.

At the beginning of the month, the Sioux City Public Museum opened a RAGBRAI exhibit of its own which incorporates T-shirts, signage and riding gear and an extensive slideshow with images from the years in which Sioux City was a host city.