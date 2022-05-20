Two pioneering Georges commemorated throughout Omaha

By George, two pioneering civic leaders of Omaha are on the map more than once.

George B. Lake and Dr. George Miller had streets named for them during their lifetimes. Then they were commemorated again on a pair of west Omaha parkways. Schools and parks have been named after them. Ralston also has a Miller Avenue.

Both men came to Omaha in territorial days, Lake as a lawyer and Miller as a doctor. Lake became the first chief justice of the state Supreme Court, Miller the editor of the Omaha Daily Herald, which was a forefather of The World-Herald.

Lake arrived in 1856, when he was 29. A lineal descendant of Roger Williams, the founder of Rhode Island, he and his five siblings were orphaned at an early age. A reason the Oberlin College law graduate went west were his ties to the Andrew J. Poppleton family. Lake’s first wife was a Poppleton and his second was Poppleton’s sister who was a cousin of his first wife. He was Poppleton’s law partner for a short time. He assisted in the 1863 prosecution of Cyrus Tator in the murder of Isaac Neff — Poppleton was on the defense team — that led to Nebraska’s first legal execution.

Lake served four terms in the Nebraska territorial legislature. He served on the constitutional conventions leading to statehood and a rewriting in 1871. He was elected to the state’s first Supreme Court.

Many of his 16 years on the bench were as chief justice. After declining renomination to the court in 1883, because he lacked support from the Douglas County delegation to the state Republican convention, he returned to private practice.

Lake was perhaps Omaha’s most consummate baseball fan of his day. Upon his death in 1910, the Omaha Daily Bee wrote, “A few years ago every ball game that was played in Omaha was opened with this announcement by the umpire, ‘Is Mayor (Frank) Moores here? Is Judge Lake here? Then play ball!’”

Lake Street first appeared in Lake’s Addition. It was platted in 1870 by Charles W. Hamilton after he bought the land from the Lakes. Lake School dated to 1879. Once the largest grade school in the Omaha Public Schools, it was used until the early 1980s.

George L. Miller’s career as an editor has been well-chronicled in our paper. But here we’ll point out other facets.

The city physician in Syracuse, New York, made it to Omaha months after the city was platted in 1854. Before he founded the Herald in 1965, he was a physician, a supplier of corn to federal troops, clerk of the first territorial legislature, appointed by President Lincoln as sutler at old Fort Kearny for three years, and acting surgeon in the U.S. Army on the frontier in the government’s campaigns against the Sioux and other Native American tribes.

When the Civil War broke out, he aided in recruiting the First Nebraska regiment. When the conservative Democrat ran for Congress in 1964, he often needed armed guards when he campaigned in the South Platte territory. He was a member of the Democratic National Committee for many years.

He joined in the fight to relocate the Union Pacific’s bridge over the Missouri River from Bellevue. He’s been credited with inducing the Mormons to abandon the practice of polygamy.

After he sold the Herald, he headed the New York Life Insurance company in the state. He was president of the Omaha parks board — Lake also was on it for a time — and the group honored his civic contributions by naming for him the parkland it bought from the Parker family in 1893.

Had it not been gutted by fire in 1899, the Miller castle might be as well-known as the Joslyn Castle. His 17-room stone mansion was part of the 500-acre Seymour Park addition that now is Ralston. Some of the salvaged stones were used in the construction of St. Martin of Tours Episcopal Church at 24th and J Streets.

Miller Street, southeast of the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, was the first to be named for him. Miller Park Elementary School obviously was named for the park, hence Miller. Ralston has a Miller Avenue leading northwest out of its business district.

The parkways in their names are essentially offshoots of HWS Cleveland Boulevard, which snakes through northwest and southwest neighborhoods and is named for the architect of Omaha’s boulevard system.

George Miller Parkway is between West Maple Road and Fort Street, starting a half-block west of Cleveland and leading to Elkhorn North High School. It’s not completed all the way yet to its terminus east of the Indian Creek golf course.

George B. Lake Parkway crosses 204th Street (U.S. 6 and Nebraska 31) twice. Its northern intersection with Cleveland is between West Center Road and F Street at about 200th Street. It then winds between 204th and 212th Streets before its eventual link-up with Cleveland again between Q and Harrison Streets near Gretna’s Falling Waters Elementary School.

In Omaha, they let these Georges do it. And the street signs are proof positive.

