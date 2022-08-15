Where has Title IX fallen short after 50 years?

Expenses. Salaries. NIL rewards. The administration gap. Attendance.

During this summer of Title IX coverage, most reflections have focused on progress. How far women’s sports has come. But there’s still considerable imbalance.

The World-Herald reached out to local coaches and athletes — current and former — to get their perspective on the persistent challenges. Where 50 years isn't enough. Their responses are written their own words, edited slightly for brevity:

Kirsten Bernthal Booth, Creighton volleyball coach

“Obviously huge strides have been made since 1972. But there are tons of areas that we still are not equal. If you look at budgets, they often are not equal. They are supposed to be. You have some administrators that definitely are trying to comply with Title IX. But you have some who are literally waiting for a lawsuit — and a lawsuit is really hard to get to.

“There are way more men coaching women's sports than women coaching men's sports. We see how many female athletic directors there are compared to men. We need women in leadership spots. ... Although we have made great strides there is still much to do.”

Denali Jones, Iowa Western volleyball player

“Some female athletes are blessed to compete for schools who make Title IX laws a priority, whereas there are schools where the female athletes are not as blessed. In our conference and at Iowa Western, I feel like we are blessed to have an equal opportunity in athletics. I think that one of the problems some female athletes face is that their school or institution does not fully abide by the laws or care to make an emphasis on equal opportunities for all athletes.”

Carly Bachelor, Creighton basketball player

“I think just showing up for our women's athletics and sporting events is something that can further Title IX. We have a great fan following at Creighton, but there can always be more people in Sokol ... I think just getting more people in the stands, willing to come up and support during games and throughout our season, I think that would be the biggest thing.”

Jane Pohlman, former Husker golfer and president of Nebraska Golf Hall of Fame

“Women’s sports has never received media coverage compared to men’s sports. Compensation for professional women is well below on the pay scale. The new NIL money again is much lower for women than men throughout the college systems. It has always been the revenue sports that receive the most attention and women do not play football or baseball. Husker volleyball has received decent NIL money, resources, fans and media coverage. Look how a program performs when it is supported properly.”

Teri Oltmans Miller, former Creighton volleyball player

“Reinvestment of funds into facilities, equipment and leadership. Historically, when underserved groups have been given resources to equalize opportunities, ... it provides for the full realization of individuals and contributes positively to society."

Peaches James, former NU softball All-American

“It’s important that we all still evaluate the equality of resources and opportunities for females. For example, in 2021 we witnessed Oregon’s Sedona Prince in March Madness showing us how inequality can still be prevalent even in this day and age. (Price's TikTok video exposing a paltry women’s weight room prompted a public outcry and subsequent NCAA review). So it's important for women to continue to shine the light.”

Adam Summit, UNO women’s tennis coach

“The biggest issue, I think, is the treatment of women’s sports vs men’s. In the past few years, there is more awareness of those things, which have gone viral on social media. I think a big factor going forward will be how each institution handles NIL and the education, promotion and application to the men’s teams and women’s teams.”

Megan Whittaker, Nebraska women’s golfer and state amateur winner

“I honestly don’t think there are many more issues that need to be addressed within Title IX. I believe that females are getting the opportunity to compete at the same level, with the same resources that men are, which is what Title IX strived to do. I am very thankful for Title IX and everything it has done for female sports across the board.”

Dalhia Lloyd, former Nebraska track and field All-American

“The lack of media attention, unequal distribution of funding, and underrepresentation of female athletic coaches and officials are all areas where we need more intentional focus. But there is another proverbial elephant in the room that needs addressing: the experiences of racially marginalized girls and women in sports.

“As an extension of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Title IX has made many strides to advance the participation of girls' and women's athletics. Still, the sporting experiences of racially marginalized girls and women are often ignored or diminished. ... If we want to disrupt inequities and change the sports landscape, we cannot ignore the complexity of gender and race.”

Brenda VanLengen, former UNK basketball standout and sports broadcaster

“The primary issue is the mindset and resources to provide equitable opportunities for participation. That includes equipment, travel, uniforms, practice and game times, administrative support, promotions and marketing, etc. There have been a lot of improvements over the last 45 years — you can't really count all 50 years because people didn't even know Title IX included athletics for the first few years — but there are still examples in high schools and colleges where mindsets of administrators and resources need to be evaluated.”