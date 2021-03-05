Ho-Chunk Capital purchases multiple buildings on Sioux City's Historic Fourth Street

(County property records and a Ho-Chunk press release seem to indicate that 1014 Fourth St. is technically an independent property; however, the address 1014 is on the western end of the Lee Block, and Johnson said the properties are essentially one in the same.)

The deals closed Friday. Johnson declined to say how much was paid for the properties.

"That'll become public record in the near future," he said.

Aalfs Manufacturing, a large textile manufacturer that was one of the oldest family-owned businesses in Sioux City, was sold in in 2018 to Grupo Siete Leguas, a family-owned jean and denim producer headquartered in the Mexican state of Durango. Until Friday's sale, the Aalfs family maintained ownership of the old headquarters and the neighboring buildings.