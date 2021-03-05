Ho-Chunk Capital purchases multiple structures on Sioux City's Historic Fourth Street

SIOUX CITY -- A division of Ho-Chunk Inc. announced Friday morning it has acquired five historic structures on Sioux City's Historic Fourth Street.
Ho-Chunk Capital's purchases include the landmark building that most recently housed Aalfs Manufacturing's corporate offices. Built in 1890, the five-story brick-and-stone structure at 1005 Fourth St. has been known as the Boston Block.
The other buildings acquired house a mix of tenants that include bars, offices, shops and restaurants on the 1000 block of Historic Fourth. Collectively, the five structures have 78,527 square feet of feet.
“We look forward to preserving and revitalizing these historic downtown properties,” Dennis Johnson, CEO of Ho-Chunk Capital, a subsidiary of Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic development corporation for the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, said in a news release Friday. “This purchase symbolizes Ho-Chunk Capital’s growing investment in the future of Sioux City."
At a news conference Friday morning, Ho-Chunk officials were expected to discuss the purchase of the Aalfs buidling and four other structures, which include:
-- 1019-24 Fourth St., a brick structure built between 1890 and 1897 that now houses M's on Fourth;
-- 1016-24 Fourth St., a long brick structure built in 1911, that's home to SoHo Kitchen and Bar and Antiques on Fourth;
-- 1010-12 Fourth St. a multi-story brick-and-stonework building dating to 1885 known as the Major Block.
-- 1014 Fourth St., a brick building dating to 1900.
The deals closed Friday. Terms of which were not immediately disclosed.
Aalfs Manufacturing, a large textile manufacturer that was one of the oldest family-owned businesses in Sioux City, was sold in in 2018 to Grupo Siete Leguas, a family-owned jean and denim producer headquartered in the Mexican state of Durango.
In 1984, Aalfs completed a major restoration of the Boston Block that included exposes the iron columns and the glass window frames which for years had been hidden beneath a modern brick wall. Today, the building much as it looked the day it was built.
Designed by local architect Edward W. Loft in the popular Richardsonian Romanesque architectural style, was one of four warehouse-like structures that were built by the Boston Investment Company at the turn of the century.
The Aalfs family was a central figure in helping revitalize a two-block area, long known as “Lower Fourth” into what is today's Historic Fourth District.
Jack Aalfs said the family wanted to preserve the historic integrity of the district while also offering an opportunity for small business development.
“We are grateful we had the privilege to participate in its transformation to ‘Historic Fourth,’” Aalfs said in a news release Friday. “The decision to sell our properties was not an easy one, so it was important to us to find a buyer that shared our commitment to Sioux City and its history. We believe that Ho-Chunk Capital has demonstrated that commitment, and we are excited for the future of Historic Fourth in their hands.”
"We are honored to work with the Aalfs family to continue local ownership,” Johnson added.
Check back for updates on this developing story at siouxcityjournal.com
The Journal's Dave Dreeszen contributed to this story.