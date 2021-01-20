Ho-Chunk executive set to join Biden administration

WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- An executive with Ho-Chunk, Inc., has has been tapped to join the Biden administration's Department of the Interior.

Ann Marie Bledsoe Downes, a member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and the executive vice president of community impact and engagement with Ho-Chunk, has been named Biden's Deputy Solicitor for Indian Affairs. Ho-Chunk is the Winnebago Tribe's economic development corporation.

The solicitor's office is in charge of the legal work for the Department of the Interior. The Department of the Interior, in turn, is in charge of the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

In her new role, Bledsoe Downes will be the Indian Affairs legal team lead at the Department of the Interior, according to a press release from Ho-Chunk.

President Joe Biden, who was inaugurated Wednesday, has nominated New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland, a member of the Pueblo of Laguna tribe, as the Secretary of the Interior. She would be the first Native American in a cabinet-level position.

"The significance of (Haaland's) appointment to me personally and to all of Indian Country cannot be overstated. I'm honored to be part of that," Bledsoe Downes said in a statement.

Bledsoe Downes, who grew up in Winnebago, has also worked as a professor of practice and the director of the Indian Gaming and Tribal Self-Governance Programs at the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University. She previously served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy and Economic Development for Indian Affairs at the Department of the Interior, and was the president of the Little Priest Tribal College in Winnebago.

