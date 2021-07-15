Ho-Chunk-led group proposes horse track, casino in Norfolk, Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Ho-Chunk Inc.-affiliated developers of an expanded Atokad Park in South Sioux City are planning a second horse track and casino in Northeast Nebraska.
WarHorse Gaming, a Ho-Chunk subsidiary partnering with the Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association on casinos in South Sioux, Omaha and Lincoln, on Thursday proposed a five-furlong track and eventual casino complex in Norfolk.
Seeking a state gaming license that would allow the developers to break ground on a new track and an overhaul of existing buildings at the DeVent Center in Norfolk, WarHorse officials will present their plans Friday to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission.
“Norfolk has a long track record of supporting horse racing but isn’t served with a track in the community," Ho-Chunk CEO Lance Morgan said in a statement. "We hope to bring the excitement, entertainment, and significant economic development that will come with fully developing the site."
Though still in the planning stages, WarHorse anticipates construction could begin later this year, with full operations starting next spring.
The proposed Norfolk complex is expected to employ nearly 250 people and contribute roughly $2.1 million in annual tax revenue to Norfolk and Madison County.
“The community development benefits are clear,” Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said in a statement. “The project attracts new investment from a northeast Nebraska-based business, is part of the solution to reducing property taxes, increases tourism and spurs new economic activity, and adds to the growing mix of entertainment and recreation venues that are making Norfolk a vibrant and dynamic place to live and visit.
"Beyond that, it allows local racing enthusiasts to stay closer to home to enjoy the sport, keeps money in the local economy, and represents one of the single largest business investments in Norfolk in recent years.”
Donna Herrick, CEO and president of Divots Conference Center and Norfolk Lodge & Suites, said its owners are excited about converting the DeVent Center "into a new level of entertainment experience for the Norfolk community."
"This will be a tremendous complement to the recreation and hospitality features available at the Norfolk Lodge," Herrick said. "WarHorse has been wonderful to work with, and we look forward to a long relationship with our new neighbor.”
WarHorse Norfolk, which will feature nearly 500 gaming positions and a sports book, could contribute as much as $8.4 million to the state’s property tax relief fund.
Norfolk is about 80 miles from South Sioux City, home to Atokad Park, which is owned by Ho-Chunk, the economic development corporation for the Winnebago Tribe. The current straightaway track, roughly three furloughs in length, runs just one live day of racing each year.
Morgan told the Journal last week that Atokad eventually will be moved to a different site in South Sioux City to create sufficient space to build a circular, 5/8 mile track with a grandstand, plus the proposed casino. Officials are not yet ready to announce the site of the facility or the timeline for the move, he said.
Morgan said WarHorse Gaming is focused for now on the casinos it plans to open at Lincoln Race Course and Horsemen’s Park in Omaha.
Because the Sioux City casino market is saturated, Morgan said "bankers aren't excited" about financing another casino in the metro. So, the plan now is to use revenues from the new Omaha and Lincoln casinos to build the Atokad complex, which will likely take more time.
"It's put South Sioux a little on the back burner. We've had some trouble getting all the land and all the plans coordinated here, but my guess is Omaha and Lincoln will be a priority, and then South Sioux," Morgan told the Journal on July 10.
The Lincoln and Omaha projects are a partnership with the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, which owns the two tracks.