Ho-Chunk-led group proposes horse track, casino in Norfolk, Nebraska

"Beyond that, it allows local racing enthusiasts to stay closer to home to enjoy the sport, keeps money in the local economy, and represents one of the single largest business investments in Norfolk in recent years.”

Donna Herrick, CEO and president of Divots Conference Center and Norfolk Lodge & Suites, said its owners are excited about converting the DeVent Center "into a new level of entertainment experience for the Norfolk community."

"This will be a tremendous complement to the recreation and hospitality features available at the Norfolk Lodge," Herrick said. "WarHorse has been wonderful to work with, and we look forward to a long relationship with our new neighbor.”

WarHorse Norfolk, which will feature nearly 500 gaming positions and a sports book, could contribute as much as $8.4 million to the state’s property tax relief fund.

Norfolk is about 80 miles from South Sioux City, home to Atokad Park, which is owned by Ho-Chunk, the economic development corporation for the Winnebago Tribe. The current straightaway track, roughly three furloughs in length, runs just one live day of racing each year.