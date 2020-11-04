Ho-Chunk looks to build casinos in South Sioux, Omaha, Lincoln as ballot measures easily pass

Ho-Chunk, which owns Atokad Park in South Sioux City, joined with the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association to collect enough signatures to place the measures on Tuesday's ballot after a similar effort failed two years ago.

The horseman's group also will partner with Ho-Chunk's WarHorse Gaming, which will manage the new casinos at the three tracks.

If all goes well, construction is expected to begin next spring, Morgan said. The Lincoln and Omaha tracks, which already have facilities, could start offering casino gambling about six months later, he said. Morgan said it likely would take around nine months to open a casino at Atokad, where there currently is only a track.

More live racing dates will be added at each track as part of expanded gambling, he said. Most years, Ho-Chunk has held just one date of living racing at Atokad, the minimum required to maintain a state license.

"It's going to be a real boom for the racing industry and really rural Nebraska," he said.

Atokad, which thrived in the 1960s and 1970s, fell on hard times after riverboat gambling opened across the Missouri River in Iowa. The track was shuttered when Ho-Chunk purchased the property in 2016.