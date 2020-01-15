Ho-Chunk subsidiary buys $1.3 million of farmland on Winnebago reservation in Nebraska

LaPointe estimates only 25 percent of farmable land on the reservation is owned by the tribe or tribal members.

The Dawes Act of 1887 allowed tribal lands to be divided and taken, resulting in a checkerboard pattern of land ownership on reservations across the United States. By the early 1900s, the Winnebago Tribe had lost ownership of about two-thirds of its northeast Nebraska reservation.

The remaining tribal land has been held “in trust” by the federal government. Tribal farmland is leased to the public in a bid process managed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Leases have historically been under fair market value.

Tribal policy allows Ho-Chunk Farms to match any bid. In recent years, this has increased tribal land value by millions of dollars.

“Everything we do is based on sustainability,” LaPointe said. “That includes economics, the environment and traditional ways.”

In addition to Ho-Chunk Farms purchase of the 231 acres, the tribe is currently evaluating a purchase proposal for numerous other parcels totaling a record number of acres.

"This signals the tribe and tribal entities are in the business of buying land,” LaPointe said.

This spring, Ho-Chunk Farms will plant an additional 5,000 acres of leased land on the reservation. The subsidiary, formed in 2012, will also purchase farm equipment to expand its machinery line. The goal is to increase tribal employment in farming and reduce contracted work.

Also this spring, Ho-Chunk Farms also will plant 440 acres of USDA Certified Organic crops, including 270 newly-certified acres. The company is currently transitioning 591 acres to certified organic, an increase of 340 acres from last year.

Ho-Chunk Farms, the tribe and community partners are promoting food sovereignty with a number of projects, including traditional Indian corn, raised bed vegetable gardens and a new summer farmers market in the Ho-Chunk Village in Winnebago.