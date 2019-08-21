WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- A grand opening celebration for the new Ho-Chunk Village Farmers Market is slated Saturday. The day will include free lunch, educational sessions, informational booths, kids’ activities and vendors selling artisan goods and fresh local produce.
The farmers market is located in a newly finished 4,644-square-foot pavilion called Village Market.
The complex includes a covered outdoor space for numerous vendors and an indoor space with classroom, test kitchen and offices. It’s located in the Ho-Chunk Village development adjacent to U.S. Hwy. 77 in Winnebago.
The Village Farmers Market is open from 1 to 6 p.m. each Saturday through Oct. 26. The market’s name in the HoChunk language is NUš̄ oc Wahāǧi Hoci. That translates to “Harvest House.”
The market operates in partnership with several local entities. The Ag Extension Program at Little Priest Tribal College now has offices in the building. Partners also include the non-profit Ho-Chunk Community Development Corporation, Ho-Chunk, Inc. and the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.
The project was largely funded by grants, including USDA Rural Business Development, USDA Food and Nutrition, Kiewit Foundation and WellCare Health Plans, as well as New Markets Tax Credits.
Grand opening schedule:
- 10 a.m. – Welcome and opening prayer
- 11:30 a.m. – Free lunch, provided by Winnebago Wildlife & Parks Department
- 12 to 1 p.m. – Session: “Protect Your Produce” with Carol Larvick
- 1 to 2 p.m. – Session: “Native Foods, Native Peoples, Native Pollinators Initiative” with Dr. Ed Spevak
- 1 to 5 p.m. – Little Sprouts Activities and informational booths
- 1 to 6 p.m. – Farmers market vendors
- 3 to 4 p.m. – “Native Food & Plant Medicine” with Michelle LaMere
- 4 to 5 p.m. – “A Dream for a Healthy Nation: Honoring Traditional Ecological Knowledge & Sustainability Practices” with Renee Sans Souci