Hog farmers face crisis; King says plants need to be 'up and running'

WORTHINGTON, Minn. -- Pork producers, crushed by the widespread closure of packinghouses, will probably have to resort to euthanasia for portions of their herds, a Minnesota congressman said Wednesday.
"I'm being told that we have 160,000 per day needing to be euthanized at this point, because the plants have shut down," Congressman Collin Peterson said. "Across the country, 160,000, if we don't get these plants running."
Peterson, who represents Minnesota's 7th district and is the chair of the House Agriculture Committee, appeared with Iowa Rep. Steve King and a group of Minnesota leaders at the airport in Worthington to discuss the future facing the pork industry.
A JBS pork plant in this Southwest Minnesota community closed down a little more than a week ago; more than 200 of its workers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Other major plants in the region, including the Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls and the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Waterloo, have closed as their workers have taken ill.
This leaves hog farmers with few or no outlets to get their animals to market. What's worse, hogs -- which have been bred to grow quickly -- cannot be processed above a certain weight. So farmers are left frantically trying to stop the hogs' weight from ballooning.
"We're turning the temperatures up on the barns, and we're putting less energy and more fiber in the diets, to help try to slow (their growth)," said Dwight Mogler, a hog farmer in Lyon County. "They're bred to grow, to eat and grow, that's what a pig does. And so, we're trying to do the exact opposite, to disincentivize them to grow."
Mogler's farm markets about 140,000 hogs per year. With the closure of the JBS plant in Worthington, about 20 percent of his hogs have nowhere to go. Eight loads of his hogs -- about 1,400 head -- that would have been sent to Worthington have stayed put.
"We're putting more pigs into our barns, but you can only do that for about four weeks," Mogler said. "That's when you're faced with a decision to euthanize pigs, because you have no other options."
Hog farmers have not faced widespread destruction of their herds for economic reasons since the Great Depression, when low prices combined with federal intervention compelled them to eliminate some of their animals in a desperate bid to stabilize prices.
Sending the hogs to Sioux City or elsewhere is not an option, Mogler said, because without a previously signed agreement, plants won't accept the animals. When the JBS plant in Worthington closed, the plant invoked a force majeure (also known as an Act of God) clause in their contract with Mogler, relieving them of the obligation to accept his pigs.
"The only packer that is going to take my pigs is one that has a legal obligation to," he said.
The plants that remain open don't have the capacity to absorb all the hogs left behind by the closures, and locker plants are far too small to process that much meat.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who also spoke Wednesday, said keeping everyone home isn't working well for the Midwestern meat industry.
"This is a worker safety issue, it is a food-chain supply issue, and it is also an economic issue," Walz said. "We cannot shelter in place until we get a vaccine. We cannot weather the storm that long. So what we have to do is use the best practices that slow the rate of infection."
King told the Journal that the pork situation is a "calamity," and he applauded President Donald Trump's move Tuesday to order meat plants to stay open, declaring them critical infrastructure. In response to Trump's order, the United Food & Commercial Workers Union has called on governors to ensure the safety of meatpacking workers.
"We've got too many plants shut down, and too many of them are running at half-speed or less," King said.
"The first priority is getting the plants up and running, and then of course get them to full capacity as much as can possibly be done. The second one is to deal with the hogs that have to be euthanized. It's an awful circumstance," the congressman added.
King did strike an optimistic tone regarding workers at the Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls -- hundreds of them were sickened by the virus -- and he suggested these people are likely now immune.
"They've got a head start on herd immunity," he said.
Curt Taylor, a hog farmer from Adrian, Minnesota, is stuck with a lot of unsold animals after the Worthington plant closed. He has adjusted the hogs' diets to slow their weight gain, but he called that a "short-term fix."
"We need room in 10 days for a new group of pigs," Taylor said, which may necessitate euthanasia -- a costly prospect.
This situation, Taylor said, could prove ruinous for his farm.
"$140 an animal times a 1,000-head barn is a lot of money," he said. "It's impossible. It could put everybody out of business."
Unless plants like JBS reopen, Taylor warned that empty shelves are inevitable: "If this continues, there will be a food shortage, and the little bit of food that is out there will be so highly priced."
