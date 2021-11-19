Holiday Collections Craft Fair runs Saturday and Sunday at Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY -- The Annual Holiday Collections Craft Fair returns to Sioux City's Tyson Events Center this weekend.

The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, features hand crafted gifts and holiday decorating ideas displayed throughout the Tyson Events Center from more than 100 vendors. Door prizes will be given out every hour.

Tickets are available in advance online at TysonCenter.com. Tickets purchased online in advance are discounted to $4, with no fees. Tickets will also be available day of the event for $5 at the door. Kids 11 and under are free to attend.

Free parking will be available in all lots at the Tyson Events Center. Additional parking is available within the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino parking ramp, 205 Pearl St.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.